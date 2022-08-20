Just Between Friends Consignment Kicks Off Back-to-School, Helping Families Stretch Budgets This Season

Leading Pop-Up Consignment Franchise Launches Social Media Contest and Community School Supply Donations

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Between Friends , North America's largest and leading children's and maternity pop-up consignment community marketplace, continues to provide a resource for families to help ease the financial burden of increased cost of living and rising inflation. With monthly costs reaching unprecedented highs, the consignment franchise is prioritizing helping families save through a national social media contest and localized community giveback as parents look to stretch their budgets and amp up their children's wardrobes this back-to-school season.

Parents are expected to spend an average of $864 this year on school supplies for elementary to high school children, with 75% of parents worried about the cost. While back-to-school shopping minds may go right to school supplies, other items such as clothing, extracurricular accessories, and backpacks end up being more costly .

With inflation reaching a new record-high, and the increasing cost of back-to-school shopping weighing on families, Just Between Friends is helping their local sale communities navigate the expenses of back-to-school season with a social media photo contest that includes money-saving prizes and nonprofit school supply donations.

CONTEST DETAILS*:

Just Between Friends (JBF) is calling on parents to share photos of their children 'Ready for the first day of school,' dressed for success, feeling confident in their consignment finds. From August 15- 31 , parents who post their photos on Facebook and Instagram, tagging @JBFsale and using the hashtags #DressForSuccessWithJBF, will be entered into weekly and grand prize submissions.

Throughout the campaign, Just Between Friends will announce two weekly winners on social media who will be selected to win $100 vouchers for their nearby upcoming Just Between Friends sale. The grand prize winner will be announced on Instagram and will receive a family backpack of resources to help combat the all-too-common pain points brought on by inflation – including a VISA gift card for essentials like clothing, gas and extracurricular accessories and a meal box.

COMMUNITY DONATION DETAILS: Just Between Friends franchisees from coast-to-coast will be supporting local community partners this back-to-school season. Area shoppers are encouraged to bring in school supply donations that will benefit these local organizations in exchange for free admittance to the sale. See details below:

"Shopping for the family has been hard this year," said Shannon Wilburn, CEO and Co-Founder of Just Between Friends. "With back-to-school season hitting amid increased inflation and rising cost of living, families are looking for new ways to save on essentials. Just Between Friends is happy to be a resource as our fall sale season begins, and we want to help local families and our communities as we continue navigating these unprecedented economic times."

For details on the contest and to submit a photo, visit @JBFSale on Facebook and @JBFSale on Instagram . To find a JBF sale near you, visit http://jbfsale.com/stateLocations.jsp as fall sales continue to pop up across the country.

At a Just Between Friends sale, parents and grandparents can shop rows and rows of baby and children's shoes, toys, clothing, maternity, and baby equipment at 50 - 90% off retail prices, and as a consignor, they can sell items and earn from 60 - 70% on item sales. At the end of each Just Between Friends sale, items are donated to local organizations which help local women, children and families, serving groups that provide clothing closets, crisis centers, transitional emergency care, food banks and many other services.

*See contest landing page for official rules and restrictions.

About Just Between Friends

Just Between Friends (JBF) is North America's largest and leading children's and maternity pop-up consignment community marketplace and is the only franchise in this vertical to employ an industry-leading safety and recall expert. Just Between Friends provides a resource for families shopping or selling items for a variety of reasons – from saving money on a strict budget to family trips – as well as providing a sustainable resource in the consignment sale space. What began as a sale between a few mom friends, including CEO and Co-founder Shannon Wilburn in 1997, has grown into a nationwide phenomenon with more than 150 franchises in 32 states.

