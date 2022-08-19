The 2022 Tapia Conference to Offer Three Days of Knowledge Sharing and Networking for Underrepresented Communities in Computing

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and professionals in computing and IT can now register for one of the most diverse tech conferences in the country: The 2022 Tapia Conference (CMD-IT/ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference). It is the premier venue to acknowledge, promote, and celebrate diversity in computing while networking with peers. This year's Tapia Conference will be held on September 7-10 in Washington, D.C. Attendees can expect to engage with intellectually stimulating talks from leaders in computing, as well as take part in enrichment opportunities like professional development workshops, career fairs, interviews, and networking.

The conference is geared towards those in industry, government, and academia, specifically within CMD-IT's target audiences of underrepresented communities – African Americans/Blacks, Hispanics/Latinx, Native Americans/Indigenous People, and People with Disabilities. CMD-IT stands for the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities, while ACM represents the Association for Computing Machinery. The two organizations partner to make the event possible, contributing to a more diverse and inclusive computing community.

This year's conference theme is "A Time to Celebrate! Resilience, Adaptability and Innovation in Computing." Attendees will learn about current work in technical areas such as AI, quantum information science, and computer security. Last year, there were over 2500 virtual attendees, with students from over 250 different colleges and universities.

"The Tapia Conference provides an unparalleled experience for computing professionals from all backgrounds and ethnicities," said CMD-IT's CEO and President, Dr. Valerie Taylor. "We are excited to showcase the inspiration, connection, and advice shared during this incredible conference."

The 2022 plenary speakers will present on important subjects relevant to their expertise in topics such as internet-of-things and robotics. These diverse industry professionals include: Dr. Stacy Branham, Assistant Professor of Informatics at the University of California, Irvine; Dr. Josiah Hester, Breed Chair of Design, Segal Faculty Fellow, and Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering at Northwestern University; Dr. Ayanna Howard, Dean of Engineering at The Ohio State University and Monte Ahuja Endowed Dean's Chair; Dr. Juan Sequeda, Principal Scientist at data.world.

Platinum supporters include Google, Jane Street, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Boston University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign- Computer Science, Berkeley College, Cornell University, Stanford Computer Science, University of North Texas, ColorStack, CRA-Computing Research Association, MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

To register to attend and view the schedule, visit tapia conference.cmd-it.org .

