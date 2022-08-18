Trial Attorney Steven C. Laird Earns Best Lawyers in America Recognition

Firm founder honored among the nation's top personal injury attorneys for representation of truck wreck victims

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey founder Steven C. Laird has been named to the Best Lawyers in America list for 2023 as one of the best plaintiffs' personal injury attorneys in the country.

His 2023 selection marks the 12th consecutive year to be honored by the prestigious legal guide.

"I'm very thankful to Best Lawyers for this honor," said Mr. Laird. "Getting justice for my clients and their families has been the most rewarding experience of my career, and these recognitions for the work my firm and I do on a daily basis are an incredible honor."

Mr. Laird has over 40 years of experience representing clients involved in trucking accidents and other personal injury claims. He has long been recognized for his success in securing favorable verdicts in complex personal injury litigation.

A courthouse veteran, Mr. Laird is one of only five trial lawyers in North Texas who are Board Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He is also Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and in Personal Injury Trial Law and Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Best Lawyers in America is widely considered one of the most reliable and respected sources for legal guidance. The distinguished list was first published in 1983 and is now the U.S. legal industry's oldest peer-review guide for showcasing the country's top attorneys.

About the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey

The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey is a Fort Worth, Texas, law firm whose lawyers and staff members are committed to finding justice in every case we handle. For more than 30 years, we have worked responsibly and diligently to represent individuals and families in personal injury cases where corporate and individual negligence has resulted in significant injuries and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, visit http://texlawyers.com/.

