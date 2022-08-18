Teleperformance Certified as Great Place to Work® in Malaysia

Teleperformance Earns Great Employer Workplace Status for third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced that its Malaysia operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work® award. By being certified as a Great Place to Work® in Malaysia, Teleperformance has set a new standard for Malaysian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry companies.

Teleperformance's Malaysia (TP Malaysia) operations scored strong for overall trust in the company by its over 2,600 Malaysian team members. It operates three facilities in Malaysia and provides work from home services, with 76% of its staff currently utilizing them.

Jose Bezanilla, CEO Great Place to Work® China commented, "In Great Place to Work®, we have special respect and admiration for companies and leadership teams that kept their priorities clear on their people, while navigating the tough times of the pandemic. Teleperformance is a clear example of this, making it again to the top recognition as Best Workplaces™ in Asia keeping Trust as a key element of their working culture. Congratulations!

"This is the third consecutive year that Teleperformance Malaysia is being certified as a great workplace. For a multilingual hub home to many nationalities and cultures such as ours, this is a great achievement," said Sam Chong, CEO Teleperformance Malaysia. "Thank you to our support teams, managers and leadership team for doing your part in ensuring that TP Malaysia remains a diverse and inclusive workplace for employees of all nationalities. This is possible because of all of you, the lifeblood of TP Malaysia."

With a top global priority of people care, over 97% of Teleperformance employees worldwide currently work in independently certified great employer operations.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

