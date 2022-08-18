PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL TAX FRANCHISE URGES IRS TO USE FUNDS TO RESTORE TAX SYSTEM

Padgett president tells Commissioner: "While the IRS must act quickly, it must also move cautiously"

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Harris, president of North American tax and accounting franchise Padgett Business Services, wrote a letter to Commissioner Charles Rettig, urging the IRS to proceed with caution when determining how to use the new funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022.

With the passing of the IRA, the agency now has an opportunity to restore belief in the tax system.

The approximately $80 billion provided for the IRS has been a controversial element of the act, but Harris believes this funding can be a major benefit to taxpayers if it is used properly. Padgett and industry experts have been saying for years that the IRS is under-funded, but with the passing of the IRA, the agency now has an opportunity to restore belief in the tax system.

Increasing enforcement has been a primary concern for many taxpayers. Padgett recognizes its necessity, but reminds the IRS that it is crucial to audit only the right people.

"It does no good for the IRS to spend their money on audits that produce no revenue," Harris said in an article published on Padgett's website. "The IRS clearly needs better taxpayer service, better technology, and just enough enforcement to ensure the integrity of the tax system."

In the letter, Harris encourages the IRS to prioritize improvements to taxpayer services before increasing audits and other enforcement activity. He also suggests the IRS include feedback from outside stakeholders when developing their plan. Harris feels that this will address the politically divisive nature of the act.

"Padgett has been on the front lines of tax preparation and helping small businesses and other taxpayers navigate the IRS for over half a century," Harris wrote. "As a result, we understand how crucial it is for the IRS to seize this opportunity for improvement and get this right."

