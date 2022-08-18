Parvovirus Spike Threatens Area Pets: NJ Veterinary Hospital Issues Warning

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar VETS veterinary emergency and specialty veterinary hospital in New Jersey is issuing a warning to people in the area with pets. Over the past several months-to-years, there has been a marked increase in the number of Parvovirus cases treated at critical care hospitals across the country.

NorthStar VETS logo (PRNewswire)

Deborah Mara, VMD, a veterinarian on the Emergency and Critical Care team at NorthStar VETS, along with Sarah Burns, R.T. (MR) (ARRT), Certified Veterinary Technician, made the following statement, "We want pet parents to be aware that untreated Parvovirus has a fatality rate of more than ninety percent, and to consider vaccinating their at-risk pets to prevent spread of this highly contagious disease. Vaccination can be performed by their regular veterinarian." Learn more about Parvovirus

Steven Berkowitz, DVM, DACVECC, a Critical Care specialist at NorthStar VETS, added, "It's possible that we're seeing a more virulent and/or debilitating strain in the United States, but this particular virus is easy to prevent with vaccinations, which are extremely effective in preventing the progression and dissemination of the virus." Dr. Berkowitz also included that, "Parvovirus can remain on surfaces for up to six weeks, so cleaning surfaces with which pets come into contact is equally important, and positive cases should be isolated from all unvaccinated or at-risk dogs."

Your pet may be at risk for Parvovirus:

Canine Parvovirus type 2 (CPV-2) is a highly contagious gastrointestinal virus that commonly affects younger dogs, but can affect dogs of any age.

The virus is spread through direct dog-to-dog contact or indirect contact through the environment and/or people.

There is no cure for this fatal disease, but an effective vaccine for CPV-2 has been developed and is widely available.

Due to the severity of the disease, many dogs are hospitalized for three-to-seven days in the Intensive Care Isolation Unit.

Contact your regular veterinarian to see if they recommend the Parvovirus vaccine for your pet.

Signs and symptoms of Parvovirus:

Vomiting

Bloody diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain

Lethargy

About NorthStar VETS

Located in Robbinsville, NJ, NorthStar VETS is the region's leader in providing advanced veterinary services by board-certified, residency trained, or highly experienced veterinarians 24/7. As an American Animal Hospital-Accredited (AAHA) Referral Practice, NorthStar VETS continues to set the standard in medical excellence for dogs, cats, birds, exotics, and other family pets. www.northstarvets.com

CONTACT:

Phillip Barnes

pbarnes@northstarvets.com

6092231513

Pet examination at NorthStar VETS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NorthStar VETS