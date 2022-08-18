LENOX® Introduces New WAVE EDGE™ Reciprocating Saw Blade Technology

Proudly Made in The USA with global materials, LENOX® launches new application-based reciprocating saw blades and line up of sub-brands for metal, wood, plastic and demolition applications

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LENOX®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in power tool accessories, is redefining performance levels in the bi-metal reciprocating category with the introduction of its new WAVE EDGE™ reciprocating saw blade technology, a revolutionary new tooth form design delivering up to 50% longer blade life for select models*.

"LENOX is committed to developing innovative products and designs such as WAVE EDGE™ for customers who expect superior-performing tools and accessories," said Matt Savarino, Director of Product Management. "After connecting with our customers - the contractors, plumbers and other tradespeople who help make our world – we created a product design that helps deliver a longer blade life for peak on-the-job performance."

In addition to launching the new WAVE EDGE™ design, LENOX also introduced four new application-based reciprocating saw blade sub-brands, all of which blades are proudly made in the USA with global materials:

METALWOLF™ : Ideal for making quick cuts through a range of metal types and gauges

MULTIWOLF™ : Designed for making quick, clean cuts in metal, wood and plastic

DEMOWOLF™: Engineered for rigorous demolition applications

LUMBERWOLF™: Ideal for cutting through dense wood with nails

LENOX WAVE EDGE™ technology is featured across all models of MULTIWOLF™ and select METALWOLF™ and DEMOWOLF™ models. Additionally, LENOX RAPID PLUNGE™ technology is being extended to select LUMBERWOLF™ and DEMOWOLF™ reciprocating saw blades**. RAPID PLUNGE™ allows users to plunge cut with ease due to the blade tips' unique design for easy, quick and clean plunge cutting.

LENOX WAVE EDGE™ and RAPID PLUNGE™ products are now available in stores and online where LENOX products are sold. To learn more about these products and the entire line of LENOX tools and solutions, visit here.

Model Number: Product Name MSRP 20566618R METALWOLF™ $21.99 20580810R MULTIWOLF™ $26.99 20371966R5 DEMOWOLF™ $34.99 20582956R LUMBERWOLF™ $32.97

* This claim applies to MULTIWOLF™ and select METALWOLF™ and DEMOWOLF™ models - vs. prior LENOX generation. Go to www.Lenox.com for qualifying models.

** Applies to DEMOWOLF™ and LUMBERWOLF™ blade models except for 950R, 960R, 1250R, 634R and 676RC.

About LENOX

Feed your appetite for excellence with superior-performing tools and accessories. LENOX® blades deliver high performance and are designed to cut through the most demanding materials. With over a century of cutting expertise and category breakthroughs, LENOX has become a gold standard in power tool accessories, hand tools and band saw blades, helping users deliver work that is sure to stand out and be recognized on the job. LENOX is Always Hungry™ for your most demanding work.

LENOX is part of Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company and a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems. For more information, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

