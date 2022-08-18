Aircastle Releases First ESG Report

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report providing indicators for sustainability topics following the Global Reporting Initiative metrics. The report is available for review under the ESG section of Aircastle's website (www.aircastle.com).

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, commented, "We're pleased to affirm our commitment to environmentally sustainable aviation solutions and communicate our high standards for compliance, governance and maintaining a transparent business environment. This baseline report provides metrics on the issues that matter most to our stakeholders, and we look forward to reporting on future performance annually in the spirit of continuous improvement."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 250 aircraft leased to 74 customers located in 44 countries.

