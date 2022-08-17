Shaklee, American Forests Celebrate 2 Million Trees Planted in North America

On the heels of the historic climate legislation, wellness and sustainability pioneer strengthens commitment to people, planet and purpose through its 'Million Trees, Million Dreams' program

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a leading wellness company, today celebrates planting 2 million trees in North America. The effort is part of its Million Trees, Million Dream program in cooperation with American Forests, the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States.

"Shaklee exists to bring true wellness to the world, and to the health of the planet," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "We hope that this program's success will inspire more companies to increase their environmental efforts."

In 2004, inspired by the visionary works Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Wangari Maathai and her Green Belt Movement, Barnett initiated Shaklee's tree-planting campaign across North America and Asia. And in 2.5 years, California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maathai, and Barnett planted the 1 millionth tree at the Shaklee Global headquarters in Pleasanton, California. Last year, Shaklee increased its commitment to the planet with a pledge to plant 10 million trees in 10 years.

According to The Global Tree Restoration Potential study (Science, 2019), "The restoration of trees remains among the most effective strategies for climate change mitigation." For 2 million trees planted, approximately 96 million pounds of carbon dioxide will be eliminated from the atmosphere each year.1

For more than 65 years, Shaklee has led the way in environmental stewardship. It is the first company in the world to be certified Climate Neutral and totally offset its carbon emissions, resulting in a net zero impact on the environment.

Since its inception, Shaklee has quietly led the way in support of social causes including climate change. To learn more about Shaklee and its sustainability initiatives, visit: https://us.shaklee.com/shakleecares.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million micro-influencers in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit us.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to become certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum, and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

1Arbor Day Foundation, https://www.arborday.org/trees/treefacts/

Shaklee logo (PRNewsfoto/Shaklee Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shaklee Corporation