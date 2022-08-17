Automotive-Industry Pioneer, NuVinAir, Expands Offerings With Proprietary Product To "ReTurn" Vehicles Faster To Rental-Ready

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir , which offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely creates healthy vehicle interiors, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio. When rental-car companies utilize "NuVinAir ReTurn" after automobile returns, they can more effectively preserve their fleet and boost customer satisfaction. The new offering will be available nationwide to rental-car companies starting September 1, 2022.

A recent Car and Driver article said that instead of a 25,000- or 50,000-mile cutoff to sell the car, rental companies are letting their cars go beyond 60,000 miles on the odometer. Rental companies are holding onto their fleets longer, so better solutions are needed to preserve their vehicles as the miles accrue. NuVinAir created ReTurn created to allow national rental partners to treat a broader range of vehicles for mild to mid-range odor through their patented technology.

"Fast and cost-effective, 'ReTurn' is exclusively formulated for our national rental-car partners and quickly gets vehicles back on the road with a clean, healthy interior that customers will appreciate — and already demand," said Kyle Bailey, CEO and founding partner of NuVinAir. "We consult with automotive businesses to maximize customer experience, operational efficiency, safety, and profitability. Our new proprietary product is one of the best ways to boost customer-satisfaction scores and improve operational efficiency to achieve the pinnacle of rental renewal in minutes — and the untapped opportunity is exponential."

Tackling this often-ignored segment of the automotive market, the innovative product treats a broader range of vehicles, including aged inventory and those with mild to mid-range odors. The most common forms of aggressive odor removers — ozone machines, foggers, chlorine-in-a-cup, and fragrances — are often too strong or even toxic to use with less pungent issues, leaving a large portion of their fleets under-treated or even untreated.

Among NuVinAir's other proprietary product offerings is its autonomous Cyclone treatment, the safest, fastest, and most effective way to provide healthy, clean vehicle interiors. The Cyclone is used with ReTurn , ReFresh and ReStore , to freshen a vehicle's interior, as well as eliminate odor and reset the vehicle to a like-new condition. Rounding out NuVinAir's product portfolio, ReKlenz-X is a high-performance stain remover and an EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses on vehicle surfaces. As part of its product portfolio, ReNuSurface is an eco-friendly, all-in-one cleaner that replaces multiple products and saves on supply costs.

Recently, NuVinAir announced the company's expansion of its franchise program to 33 states, with more than one-third of them being added this year alone.

Based in Dallas and founded in 2019, NuVinAir is a franchise-supported company that creates healthy vehicle interiors for the automotive industry. With cleaning innovation and patented technology, the market leader caters to rental-car companies, dealerships, and other automotive businesses. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories. To learn more about NuVinAir, visit nuvinair.com and follow their blog nuvinair.com/blog/ .

