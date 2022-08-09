RCI Reports 3Q22 Results: Total Revenues $70.7M, GAAP EPS $1.48, Non-GAAP EPS $1.60

Twitter Spaces Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET Today; Meet Management at 7 PM ET Tonight

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results and filed its Form 10-Q for the fiscal 2022 third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2022.

Summary Financials 3Q22 Change YoY 9M22 Change YoY Total Revenues $70.7M 22.2 % $196.2M 39.9 % EPS $1.48 8.0 % $3.76 20.9 % Non-GAAP EPS* $1.60 18.0 % $3.89 55.5 % Net Cash from Operating Activities $18.9M 26.2 % $46.8M 45.1 % Free Cash Flow* $18.0M 39.1 % $44.4M 60.7 % Net Income Attributable to RCIHH Common Stockholders $13.9M 13.0 % $35.4M 26.4 % Adjusted EBITDA* $24.6M 20.6 % $62.5M 46.5 % Basic & Diluted Shares 9.390M 4.3 % 9.428M 4.7 %

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Status FY22 Share Buybacks** Repurchased Shares Cash Used for Repurchase Average Price Per Share 2Q22 45,643 $2.85M $62.33 3Q22 168,069 $9.21M $54.81 Current Quarter to Date as of 8/5/22 42,250 $2.25M $53.35 Total 255,962 $14.31M $55.91

** No shares repurchased in 1Q22.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said: "RCI's third quarter benefited from higher sales, a continued rebound in Nightclubs service revenues, and a sequential improvement in Bombshells. This resulted in particularly strong free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. Net cash from operating activities and FCF were further enhanced by receipt of a $2.2 million previously discussed tax refund. We ended 3Q22 with $37.5 million in cash after utilizing more than $12 million for share buybacks for the nine months, the cash portion of the Playmates Club acquisition, and the down payment for the 13th company-owned Bombshells location. To date in 4Q22, we've continued our expansion by acquiring clubs in Odessa, TX and South Florida, and buying back more shares."

3Q22 Nightclubs Segment

Nightclubs generated revenues of $54.7 million at an operating margin of 41.1% (42.7% non-GAAP), resulting in segment operating income of $22.5 million ( $23.3 million non-GAAP).

Revenues increased 33.3% compared to 3Q21. Acquisitions contributed $11.8 million of 3Q22 sales. Same-store sales grew 4.8%. High-margin service revenues expanded 50.8% year-over-year. The third quarter was the first period since 1Q20 not affected by COVID.

Compared to 2Q22, revenues increased 13.5%, non-GAAP operating margin improved 321 basis points, and non-GAAP segment income increased 22.7%, reflecting the continued rebound in Northern clubs and service revenues, and higher margins from acquisitions.

3Q22 Bombshells Segment

Bombshells generated revenues of $15.8 million at an operating margin of 19.4% (23.6% non-GAAP), resulting in segment operating income of $3.1 million ( $3.7 million non-GAAP).

Revenues declined 1.8% compared to an unusually strong 3Q21, when Bombshells was one of the few bar and restaurant chains open in Texas due to the state of COVID at that time. Otherwise, Bombshells saw typical seasonal trends.

Compared to 2Q22, revenues increased 3.0%, non-GAAP operating margin improved 94 bps, and non-GAAP segment income increased 7.2%.

3Q22 Consolidated (Comparisons are to 3Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

Cost of goods sold (13.0% vs. 15.3%) reflected the increased sales mix of higher-margin service revenues (36.0% vs. 29.2%).

Salaries and wages (24.6% vs. 24.0%) and SG&A (27.7% vs. 25.4%) reflected new employees and increased expenses related to new and acquired locations.

Operating margin was 29.0% vs. 32.0% (31.2% vs. 31.8% non-GAAP).

Interest expense (4.3% vs. 3.9%) primarily reflected higher debt from FY22 acquisitions.

Income tax expense was $3.8 million compared to $4.0 million . The effective tax rate was 21.3% vs. 24.4%.

Weighted average shares outstanding increased 4.3% due to shares issued for clubs acquired in October 2021 , partially offset by later share repurchases.

Debt was $188.0 million at 6/30/22 compared to $178.1 million at 3/31/22. The increase primarily reflected seller financing used in the May 2022 Playmates acquisition.

Note

As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to decide whether any measures need to be instituted. All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) settlement of lawsuits, and (e) impairment of assets. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share . We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.6% and 24.3% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA . We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 60 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Diamond Cabaret, and PT's Showclub. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)

















































For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Nine Months Ended June 30,









2022

2021

2022

2021









Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues

































Sales of alcoholic beverages

$ 29,738

42.1 %

$ 25,092

43.4 %

$ 83,504

42.6 %

$ 62,725

44.7 %

Sales of food and merchandise

11,574

16.4 %

12,058

20.8 %

33,628

17.1 %

30,205

21.5 %

Service revenues

25,444

36.0 %

16,880

29.2 %

67,821

34.6 %

38,442

27.4 %

Other

3,958

5.6 %

3,830

6.6 %

11,289

5.8 %

8,945

6.4 %



Total revenues

70,714

100.0 %

57,860

100.0 %

196,242

100.0 %

140,317

100.0 % Operating expenses

































Cost of goods sold



































Alcoholic beverages sold

5,177

17.4 %

4,621

18.4 %

14,907

17.9 %

11,613

18.5 %



Food and merchandise sold

3,959

34.2 %

4,043

33.5 %

11,756

35.0 %

9,961

33.0 %



Service and other

46

0.2 %

208

1.0 %

170

0.2 %

304

0.6 %





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)

9,182

13.0 %

8,872

15.3 %

26,833

13.7 %

21,878

15.6 %

Salaries and wages

17,387

24.6 %

13,870

24.0 %

50,422

25.7 %

36,556

26.1 %

Selling, general and administrative

19,572

27.7 %

14,697

25.4 %

56,495

28.8 %

39,467

28.1 %

Depreciation and amortization

2,565

3.6 %

2,057

3.6 %

7,636

3.9 %

6,197

4.4 %

Other charges (gains), net

1,501

2.1 %

(143)

-0.2 %

1,357

0.7 %

1,288

0.9 %



Total operating expenses

50,207

71.0 %

39,353

68.0 %

142,743

72.7 %

105,386

75.1 % Income from operations

20,507

29.0 %

18,507

32.0 %

53,499

27.3 %

34,931

24.9 % Other income (expenses)

































Interest expense

(3,028)

-4.3 %

(2,281)

-3.9 %

(8,496)

-4.3 %

(7,079)

-5.0 %

Interest income

103

0.1 %

72

0.1 %

321

0.2 %

194

0.1 %

Non-operating gains, net

127

0.2 %

9

0.0 %

211

0.1 %

5,356

3.8 % Income before income taxes

17,709

25.0 %

16,307

28.2 %

45,535

23.2 %

33,402

23.8 % Income tax expense

3,767

5.3 %

3,986

6.9 %

10,056

5.1 %

5,540

3.9 % Net income

13,942

19.7 %

12,321

21.3 %

35,479

18.1 %

27,862

19.9 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(40)

-0.1 %

(19)

0.0 %

(50)

0.0 %

174

0.1 % Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 13,902

19.7 %

$ 12,302

21.3 %

$ 35,429

18.1 %

$ 28,036

20.0 %







































Earnings per share

































Basic and diluted

$ 1.48





$ 1.37





$ 3.76





$ 3.11











































Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic and diluted

9,389,675





8,999,910





9,428,461





9,006,373











































Dividends per share

$ 0.05





$ 0.04





$ 0.14





$ 0.12































































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)





















For the Three Months

For the Nine Months



Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 13,902

$ 12,302

$ 35,429

$ 28,036 Income tax expense

3,767

3,986

10,056

5,540 Interest expense, net

2,925

2,209

8,175

6,885 Settlement of lawsuits

132

127

709

280 Impairment of assets

1,722

271

1,722

1,672 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(266)

(541)

(666)

(455) Gain on debt extinguishment

(53)

-

(138)

(5,329) Unrealized loss on equity securities

-

(9)

1

58 Gain on insurance

(87)

-

(408)

(209) Depreciation and amortization

2,565

2,057

7,636

6,197 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,607

$ 20,402

$ 62,516

$ 42,675

















Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income















Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 13,902

$ 12,302

$ 35,429

$ 28,036 Amortization of intangibles

25

51

124

209 Settlement of lawsuits

132

127

709

280 Impairment of assets

1,722

271

1,722

1,672 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(266)

(541)

(666)

(455) Gain on debt extinguishment

(53)

-

(138)

(5,329) Unrealized loss on equity securities

-

(9)

1

58 Gain on insurance

(87)

-

(408)

(209) Net income tax effect

(312)

39

(59)

(1,702) Non-GAAP net income

$ 15,063

$ 12,240

$ 36,714

$ 22,560

















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share









Diluted shares

9,389,675

8,999,910

9,428,461

9,006,373 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.48

$ 1.37

$ 3.76

$ 3.11 Amortization of intangibles

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.02 Settlement of lawsuits

0.01

0.01

0.08

0.03 Impairment of assets

0.18

0.03

0.18

0.19 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(0.03)

(0.06)

(0.07)

(0.05) Gain on debt extinguishment

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

(0.59) Unrealized loss on equity securities

-

(0.00)

0.00

0.01 Gain on insurance

(0.01)

-

(0.04)

(0.02) Net income tax effect

(0.03)

0.00

(0.01)

(0.19) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.60

$ 1.36

$ 3.89

$ 2.50

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income















Income from operations

$ 20,507

$ 18,507

$ 53,499

$ 34,931 Amortization of intangibles

25

51

124

209 Settlement of lawsuits

132

127

709

280 Impairment of assets

1,722

271

1,722

1,672 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(266)

(541)

(666)

(455) Gain on insurance

(87)

-

(408)

(209) Non-GAAP operating income

$ 22,033

$ 18,415

$ 54,980

$ 36,428

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin















GAAP operating margin

29.0 %

32.0 %

27.3 %

24.9 % Amortization of intangibles

0.0 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 % Settlement of lawsuits

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.4 %

0.2 % Impairment of assets

2.4 %

0.5 %

0.9 %

1.2 % Gain on sale of businesses and assets

-0.4 %

-0.9 %

-0.3 %

-0.3 % Gain on insurance

-0.1 %

0.0 %

-0.2 %

-0.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin

31.2 %

31.8 %

28.0 %

26.0 %

















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 18,893

$ 14,971

$ 46,754

$ 32,217 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

869

2,017

2,385

4,608 Free cash flow

$ 18,024

$ 12,954

$ 44,369

$ 27,609







































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

























For the Three Months

For the Nine Months





Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues

















Nightclubs

$ 54,684

$ 41,031

$ 149,639

$ 97,015

Bombshells

15,789

16,077

45,893

42,218

Other

241

752

710

1,084





$ 70,714

$ 57,860

$ 196,242

$ 140,317



















Income (loss) from operations

















Nightclubs

$ 22,459

$ 18,350

$ 60,321

$ 37,313

Bombshells

3,065

4,404

9,335

10,263

Other

(82)

321

(159)

107

General corporate

(4,935)

(4,568)

(15,998)

(12,752)





$ 20,507

$ 18,507

$ 53,499

$ 34,931































































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 22,459

$ 3,065

$ (82)

$ (4,935)

$ 20,507

$ 18,350

$ 4,404

$ 321

$ (4,568)

$ 18,507 Amortization of intangibles

23

1

-

1

25

47

4

-

-

51 Settlement of lawsuits

124

8

-

-

132

123

4

-

-

127 Impairment of assets

1,072

650

-

-

1,722

271

-

-

-

271 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(264)

-

-

(2)

(266)

(512)

9

-

(38)

(541) Gain on insurance

(87)

-

-

-

(87)

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 23,327

$ 3,724

$ (82)

$ (4,936)

$ 22,033

$ 18,279

$ 4,421

$ 321

$ (4,606)

$ 18,415









































GAAP operating margin

41.1 %

19.4 %

-34.0 %

-7.0 %

29.0 %

44.7 %

27.4 %

42.7 %

-7.9 %

32.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin

42.7 %

23.6 %

-34.0 %

-7.0 %

31.2 %

44.5 %

27.5 %

42.7 %

-8.0 %

31.8 %























































































For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 60,321

$ 9,335

$ (159)

$ (15,998)

$ 53,499

$ 37,313

$ 10,263

$ 107

$ (12,752)

$ 34,931 Amortization of intangibles

117

5

-

2

124

141

11

57

-

209 Settlement of lawsuits

578

18

-

113

709

237

38

5

-

280 Impairment of assets

1,072

650

-

-

1,722

1,672

-

-

-

1,672 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(344)

17

-

(339)

(666)

(498)

56

-

(13)

(455) Gain on insurance

(408)

-

-

-

(408)

(165)

-

-

(44)

(209) Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 61,336

$ 10,025

$ (159)

$ (16,222)

$ 54,980

$ 38,700

$ 10,368

$ 169

$ (12,809)

$ 36,428









































GAAP operating margin

40.3 %

20.3 %

-22.4 %

-8.2 %

27.3 %

38.5 %

24.3 %

9.9 %

-9.1 %

24.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin

41.0 %

21.8 %

-22.4 %

-8.3 %

28.0 %

39.9 %

24.6 %

15.6 %

-9.1 %

26.0 %

































































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended







June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income

$ 13,942

$ 12,321

$ 35,479

$ 27,862 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash















provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,565

2,057

7,636

6,197

Deferred income tax benefit

(409)

(430)

(409)

(430)

Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(574)

(712)

(1,282)

(626)

Impairment of assets

1,722

271

1,722

1,672

Unrealized loss on equity securities

-

(9)

1

58

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

63

59

199

160

Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

(83)

(5,298)

Noncash lease expense

487

434

1,725

1,282

Gain on insurance

(87)

-

(408)

(294)

Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable

700

36

753

(22)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable

2,346

1,172

3,411

4,309



Inventories

(216)

(76)

(492)

(107)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

2,089

852

(3,271)

2,346



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

(3,735)

(1,004)

1,773

(4,892)

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,893

14,971

46,754

32,217 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets

1,701

3,205

4,611

3,213 Proceeds from insurance

30

-

515

294 Proceeds from notes receivable

45

34

127

95 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets

(3,183)

(4,070)

(17,173)

(10,788) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(5,000)

-

(44,302)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,407)

(831)

(56,222)

(7,186) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from debt obligations

78

-

35,820

2,176 Payments on debt obligations

(3,424)

(4,868)

(10,714)

(10,845) Purchase of treasury stock

(9,212)

-

(12,057)

(1,794) Payment of dividends

(468)

(360)

(1,322)

(1,080) Payment of loan origination costs

(27)

-

(445)

(25)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(13,053)

(5,228)

11,282

(11,568) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(567)

8,912

1,814

13,463 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

38,067

20,156

35,686

15,605 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 37,500

$ 29,068

$ 37,500

$ 29,068











































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





























June 30,

September 30,

June 30,









2022

2021

2021 ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 37,500

$ 35,686

$ 29,068

Accounts receivable, net

3,955

7,570

2,458

Current portion of notes receivable

226

220

217

Inventories

3,749

2,659

2,479

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,475

1,928

4,062

Assets held for sale

6,989

4,887

4,887



Total current assets

56,894

52,950

43,171 Property and equipment, net

208,710

175,952

178,087 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

37,753

24,308

24,481 Notes receivable, net of current portion

4,750

2,839

2,819 Goodwill

61,399

39,379

45,440 Intangibles, net

130,585

67,824

73,019 Other assets

2,088

1,367

922





Total assets

$ 502,179

$ 364,619

$ 367,939



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 5,767

$ 4,408

$ 4,909

Accrued liabilities

12,888

10,403

11,738

Current portion of debt obligations, net

12,295

6,434

13,695

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,730

1,780

1,720



Total current liabilities

33,680

23,025

32,062 Deferred tax liability, net

24,074

19,137

19,960 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

175,670

118,734

113,908 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

36,719

24,150

24,360 Other long-term liabilities

351

350

354



Total liabilities

270,494

185,396

190,644



















Commitments and contingencies































Equity















Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

93

90

90

Additional paid-in capital

68,342

50,040

50,040

Retained earnings

163,800

129,693

127,753



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

232,235

179,823

177,883

Noncontrolling interests

(550)

(600)

(588)



Total equity

231,685

179,223

177,295





Total liabilities and equity

$ 502,179

$ 364,619

$ 367,939





















