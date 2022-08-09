MedAir Labs CEO to Discuss Startup's Innovative Technology at USPTO's Invention-Con

Company's antigen rapid testing kit checks for multiple viruses with results in 10-15 minutes

CLEVELAND, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAir Labs President and CEO Dr. William Kedia will discuss the Solon, Ohio-based startup's innovative antigen rapid testing kit at this year's virtual Invention-Con: Inspiring and Redefining the Innovative Mindset, the United States Trademark and Patent Office's (USPTO's) annual conference for independent inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Kedia will join three other innovative leaders in a panel discussion on August 11 to share how they are using technology to drive positive change.

MedAir Labs' antigen rapid testing kit checks for multiple viruses – including COVID-19 – using one nasal swab, with accuracy rivaling a PCR test and results available within 10-15 minutes. According to Kedia, the superior sensitivity and specificity of the testing kit will effectively reduce the cost of diagnosis and improve the patient experience.

"I'm grateful to have been invited to participate in such a prestigious conference and to join this exclusive inventor class recognized by the USPTO for driving innovation for humanity," said Kedia. "I believe it is a testament to the groundbreaking nature of MedAir Labs' innovative products, and I'm excited to share how we're inspiring innovation in the healthcare and life sciences fields."

The company is planning to submit an application by the end of August seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the kit.

"Our antigen rapid testing kit is a game changer," said Kedia. "The way it has been developed as well as its phenomenal accuracy with results delivered in such a short timeframe makes it truly unique."

MedAir Labs plans to market the innovation as a point-of-care test administered initially at physician's offices, urgent care centers and emergency rooms, with plans to offer it over the counter in the future.

The idea to create a startup driven to develop innovative healthcare technology to improve the quality of people's lives was sparked over a firepit conversation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

MedAir Labs, which was co-founded by Kedia, Murthy Talasila and Sonny Verma, was created to develop more accurate, effective and less obtrusive solutions to assist in the global health crisis.

Kedia served as a primary care physician as president of Family Medical Care Plus, with offices in Hudson and Tallmadge, from March 2002 until February of this year when he sold the practice to focus on his role with MedAir Labs.

"The company was born out of my initial experiences with patients during the pandemic," said Kedia. "Our company is based on accurate diagnosis and prevention of disease. We're still in the startup phase but are excited for what's on the horizon."

MedAir Labs first garnered attention and accolades for its Serenio product. To learn more, visit Serenio.com.

For more information and to register to attend the USPTO's 2022 Invention-Con, visit uspto.gov/about-us/events. To learn more about MedAir Labs and its products, visit MedAirLabs.com.

About MedAir Labs

MedAir Labs is a life sciences startup based in Solon, Ohio, driven to inspire innovation in the healthcare and life sciences fields by improving people's experiences through a human-centered design approach. The company was founded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to develop meaningful solutions in the areas of diagnostics and therapeutics to assist in the global health crisis. As part of its mission, MedAir Labs has invested significant resources to develop Serenio, a revolutionary patented technology that neutralizes airborne and surface coronaviruses including COVID-19; antiviral personal protective equipment (PPE) solutions; and advanced triple antigen testing kits.

