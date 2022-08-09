InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Lift/Lower a Toilet Seat (HAD-180)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that would make lifting and lowering the toilet seat a more sanitary process," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the LID-RAIZ. My design enables the user to easily raise or lower the toilet seat without touching it."

The invention provides a hands-free way to lift and lower a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to directly touch the germy surface. As a result, it enhances sanitation and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

