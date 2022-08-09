Black Knight Adds New Functionality to the Optimal Blue PPE to Support Pricing Premiums Based on a Property's Census Tract Location

The Optimal Blue PPE – the most widely used product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine in the mortgage industry – now delivers even greater value to investors and lenders through new functionality that supports location-based pricing incentives

The new capability automates the process of collecting census tract data to provide applicable pricing premiums to consumers at the time of rate quote

This location-based pricing incentive feature assists both investors and lenders in promoting affordable housing in underserved markets in alignment with the Community Reinvestment Act

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced an enhancement to its Optimal Blue PPE – the industry's most widely used product, pricing and eligibility engine – to support location-based pricing incentives. The Optimal Blue PPE delivers broad-reaching functionality that helps lenders access hundreds of investors and thousands of products for any mortgage financing scenario. This new capability automates the process of collecting census tract data to deliver applicable pricing premiums at the time of rate quote.

This advancement builds on Black Knight's efforts to lead the industry in pricing innovation by delivering deeper capabilities and greater accuracy through the powerful Optimal Blue PPE engine. With seamless access to pricing that accounts for location-based incentives, investors and lenders using the Optimal Blue PPE can support affordable housing in underserved markets in alignment with the Community Reinvestment Act.

"With the ability to automatically determine and deliver location-based pricing, investors and lenders benefit from deeper efficiency and a streamlined price-quoting process," said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "This expanded functionality is part of Optimal Blue's ongoing commitment to provide innovation that addresses the latest needs of the market, as well as the credit needs of low- and moderate- income neighborhoods."

