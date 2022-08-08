More than Junk Removal: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? teams help their communities

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - When it comes to making a positive impact in the community, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? teams across the United States, Canada, and Australia are always happy to help. Locally-owned franchises work with a variety of organizations to support their communities in meaningful ways, and their charitable efforts have only ramped up in 2022. Did you know that in a single day, one franchise helped divert 4,500 pounds of plastic toys from landfill? Another franchise has played an integral part in supporting the collection of nearly 30,000 pairs of shoes! Whether donating time and labor, or gently used items sourced from Junk Removal jobs, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? teams aim to make a positive difference with integrity and compassion.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?) (PRNewswire)

In May 2022, the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Greater Los Angeles team members and their families volunteered to make 500 meals for people experiencing homelessness in support of The Midnight Mission in Downtown Los Angeles. Heidi Weiss, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Greater Los Angeles CAO says: "The team at The Midnight Mission works tirelessly to provide over 800,000 meals per year to the Los Angeles area homeless community. I am grateful that our team is able to be a small part in providing the much needed meals".

The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Jefferson County team also has a history of charitable giving, donating $1 from every Junk Removal job to CO1000 , an organization that supports charities across Colorado communities. To date 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Jefferson County has donated $22,895.40 to the organization.

In celebration of Earth Month 2022, the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? New Jersey North East franchise took part in a toy drive in support of Second Chance Toys . At this event, 1,000 toys were collected, cleaned, and diverted from landfill. Zoe Cook-Nadel, Director of Second Chance Toys, shares that 25 yards of landfill space was saved from plastic waste volume through this initiative: "We couldn't possibly divert this much plastic from landfills without 1-800-GOT-JUNK's constant support, spacious trucks, and true devotion to the state of our environment".

This year, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises have supported additional local charitable organizations, including but not limited to:

Soles4Souls 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Philadelphia North and

Melbourne , AUS and St. Kilda Mums 1800-GOT-JUNK?, AUS and

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Vancouver Metro and Ride on Bike Shop

Certex 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Monteregie Metro and

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Foxboro and Mansfield Public Library

Philadelphia and Neighborhood Bike Works 1-800-GOT-JUNK?and

To learn more about these charitable initiatives, and how 1-800-GOT-JUNK? teams are making a difference, click here .

ABOUT 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of our happy team members, convenient services, and customer-first philosophy, we make the ordinary business of Junk Removal exceptional. We are passionate about recycling and donating to charity. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in approximately 155 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?