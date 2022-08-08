Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported second quarter 2022 financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $506 million , a 40% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021, and VPG increased 7% to $4,613 .



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $136 million , or $2.97 fully diluted earnings per share.



Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $131 million , or $2.87 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million , a 55% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021, as the Company continues to see a strong recovery in the business.



The Company returned $219 million to shareholders, repurchasing more than 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $193 million at an average price per share of $136 and paying a quarterly dividend of $26 million .





Consistent with its strategy to dispose of non-strategic assets, during the second quarter, the Company closed on the sale of its VRI Americas business and its hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for total cash proceeds in excess of $100 million .

"We had a very strong second quarter, generating $506 million in contract sales, up 40% from the prior year, with contract sales and Adjusted EBITDA up 31% from the second quarter of 2019," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "We introduced Abound by Marriott VacationsTM during the quarter, an exclusive new program providing more options and access for Owners. With the strong recovery of our operations, as well as cash proceeds from dispositions, we accelerated our return of cash to shareholders, surpassing $500 million this year through the end of July."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Vacation Ownership

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 28% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, reflecting growth in all of the Company's lines of business.

Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $277 million in the second quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 36%. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 51% to $274 million, with Segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%, over 500 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2021.

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year. Interval International active members increased 21% to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member decreased 16% compared to the prior year.

Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $46 million in the second quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 66%. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $2 million to $35 million compared to the prior year primarily due to the sale of VRI Americas, with Segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 52%, in line with the second quarter of 2021.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs decreased $2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year primarily as a result of lower bonus expense.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity, including $324 million of cash and cash equivalents, $106 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $749 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, the Company had $2.7 billion of net corporate debt and $1.8 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

The Company completed its first timeshare receivable securitization of 2022 in the second quarter, issuing $375 million of notes backed by a pool of $383 million of vacation ownership notes receivable from all of the Company's timeshare brands. The overall weighted average interest rate of the notes was 4.59% and the transaction had a gross advance rate of 98%.

Abound by Marriott Vacations™

During the quarter, the Company introduced Abound by Marriott Vacations, a new Owner benefit and exchange program providing access to over 90 vacation club resorts, including Marriott Vacation Club®, Sheraton® Vacation Club and Westin® Vacation Club, as well as access to more than 8,000 Marriott Bonvoy® hotels, 2,000 vacation homes, and 2,000 unique experiences like cruises, guided and culinary tours, premiere events, outdoor adventures and more with a continued ability to exchange through Interval International, a premier exchange partner.

Full Year 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2022 expected GAAP results for the Company.

The Company is providing guidance as reflected in the chart below for the full year 2022.

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders $511 to $551

Net income attributable to common shareholders $365 to $395

Earnings per share - diluted $8.15 to $8.81

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities $470

$500











Contract sales $1,775 to $1,875

Adjusted EBITDA $880 to $930

Adjusted pretax net income $600 to $650

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $425 to $465

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $9.47 to $10.35

Adjusted free cash flow $650 to $730



Revenue Recognition

In connection with the launch of Abound by Marriott Vacations and the unification of the Company's Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products, the Company intends to align its revenue recognition on the sale of vacation ownership interests across all of its brands in the third quarter. This will result in the acceleration of revenue and a one-time benefit to Adjusted EBITDA but will have no impact on cash flow. The Company is unable to estimate the impact at this time and its guidance excludes this one-time benefit, which will be provided in connection with the release of its third quarter results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for future growth and projections for full year 2022. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its short and longer-term impact on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or as effective treatments or vaccines against variants of the COVID-19 virus become widely available; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the effects of steps we have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance health and cleanliness protocols at our resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic; political or social strife, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION



FINANCIAL SCHEDULES



QUARTER 2, 2022









TABLE OF CONTENTS









Summary Financial Information and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment A-1



Consolidated Statements of Income A-2



Revenues and Profit by Segment A-3



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted A-7



Adjusted EBITDA A-8



Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit A-9



Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA A-10



Consolidated Balance Sheets A-11



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows A-12



2022 Outlook





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted





and Adjusted EBITDA A-14



Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-15



Quarterly Operating Metrics A-16



Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-17





A-1

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION





Three Months Ended

Change

%

Six Months Ended

Change

%



June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021



June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

Key Measures























Total consolidated contract sales

$ 506

$ 362

40 %

$ 900

$ 588

53 % VPG

$ 4,613

$ 4,304

7 %

$ 4,653

$ 4,428

5 % Tours

102,857

79,900

29 %

181,362

125,771

44 % Total active members (000's)(1)

1,596

1,321

21 %

1,596

1,321

21 % Average revenue per member(1)

$ 38.79

$ 46.36

(16 %)

$ 83.32

$ 93.77

(11 %)

























GAAP Measures























Revenues

$ 1,164

$ 979

19 %

$ 2,216

$ 1,738

28 % Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

$ 178

$ 35

NM

$ 268

$ (1)

NM Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 136

$ 6

NM

$ 194

$ (22)

NM Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$ 2.97

$ 0.15

NM

$ 4.18

$ (0.52)

NM

























Non-GAAP Measures **























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 255

$ 164

55 %

$ 443

$ 233

90 % Adjusted pretax income

$ 181

$ 70

154 %

$ 301

$ 47

NM Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 131

$ 37

252 %

$ 212

$ 17

NM Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.87

$ 0.85

238 %

$ 4.55

$ 0.40

NM

(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





























Three Months Ended

Change %

Six Months Ended

Change

%



June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021



June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

Vacation Ownership

$ 274

$ 182

51 %

$ 473

$ 250

89 % Exchange & Third-Party Management

35

37

(5 %)

78

78

— % Segment adjusted EBITDA**

309

219

41 %

551

328

68 % General and administrative

(54)

(55)

1 %

(108)

(95)

(14 %) Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 255

$ 164

55 %

$ 443

$ 233

90 %

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our

reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. NM - Not meaningful

A-2

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 REVENUES















Sale of vacation ownership products

$ 425

$ 296

$ 735

$ 459 Management and exchange

203

220

425

413 Rental

140

121

273

210 Financing

72

68

143

127 Cost reimbursements

324

274

640

529 TOTAL REVENUES

1,164

979

2,216

1,738 EXPENSES















Cost of vacation ownership products

80

67

140

107 Marketing and sales

214

164

396

273 Management and exchange

102

126

229

243 Rental

87

81

168

163 Financing

23

21

44

42 General and administrative

64

66

125

112 Depreciation and amortization

32

36

65

77 Litigation charges

2

3

5

6 Royalty fee

29

27

56

52 Impairment

—

5

—

5 Cost reimbursements

324

274

640

529 TOTAL EXPENSES

957

870

1,868

1,609 Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

37

(2)

41

4 Interest expense

(30)

(44)

(57)

(87) Transaction and integration costs

(37)

(29)

(65)

(48) Other

1

1

1

1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

178

35

268

(1) Provision for income taxes

(43)

(27)

(75)

(16) NET INCOME (LOSS)

135

8

193

(17) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

(2)

1

(5) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 136

$ 6

$ 194

$ (22)

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS















Basic

$ 3.30

$ 0.15

$ 4.64

$ (0.52) Diluted

$ 2.97

$ 0.15

$ 4.18

$ (0.52)

















NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-3

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and

Other

Total



Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 425

$ —

$ —

$ 425 Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues

66

1

—

67 Management fee revenues

41

11

(1)

51 Exchange and other services revenues

33

46

6

85 Management and exchange

140

58

5

203 Rental

129

11

—

140 Financing

72

—

—

72 Cost reimbursements(1)

325

5

(6)

324 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 1,091

$ 74

$ (1)

$ 1,164

















PROFIT















Development

$ 131

$ —

$ —

$ 131 Management and exchange(1)

80

26

(5)

101 Rental(1)

38

11

4

53 Financing

49

—

—

49 TOTAL PROFIT

298

37

(1)

334

















OTHER















General and administrative

—

—

(64)

(64) Depreciation and amortization

(22)

(7)

(3)

(32) Litigation charges

(2)

—

—

(2) Royalty fee

(29)

—

—

(29) Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

32

16

(11)

37 Interest expense

—

—

(30)

(30) Transaction and integration costs

(1)

—

(36)

(37) Other

1

—

—

1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

277

46

(145)

178 Provision for income taxes

—

—

(43)

(43) NET INCOME (LOSS)

277

46

(188)

135 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

1

1 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 277

$ 46

$ (187)

$ 136 SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

36 %

66 %

























(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable

segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-4

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and

Other

Total



Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 296

$ —

$ —

$ 296 Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues

52

1

—

53 Management fee revenues

39

9

(5)

43 Exchange and other services revenues

32

50

42

124 Management and exchange

123

60

37

220 Rental

110

11

—

121 Financing

68

—

—

68 Cost reimbursements(1)

286

15

(27)

274 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 883

$ 86

$ 10

$ 979

















PROFIT















Development

$ 65

$ —

$ —

$ 65 Management and exchange(1)

77

25

(8)

94 Rental(1)

15

11

14

40 Financing

47

—

—

47 TOTAL PROFIT

204

36

6

246

















OTHER















General and administrative

—

—

(66)

(66) Depreciation and amortization

(23)

(9)

(4)

(36) Litigation charges

(3)

—

—

(3) Royalty fee

(27)

—

—

(27) Impairment

—

—

(5)

(5) Losses and other expense, net

—

—

(2)

(2) Interest expense

—

—

(44)

(44) Transaction and integration costs

(1)

—

(28)

(29) Other

1

—

—

1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

151

27

(143)

35 Provision for income taxes

—

—

(27)

(27) NET INCOME (LOSS)

151

27

(170)

8 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

(2)

(2) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 151

$ 27

$ (172)

$ 6 SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

25 %

38 %

























(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable

segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-5

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and

Other

Total



Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 735

$ —

$ —

$ 735 Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues

120

2

—

122 Management fee revenues

83

21

(4)

100 Exchange and other services revenues

63

99

41

203 Management and exchange

266

122

37

425 Rental

251

22

—

273 Financing

143

—

—

143 Cost reimbursements(1)

652

14

(26)

640 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 2,047

$ 158

$ 11

$ 2,216

















PROFIT















Development

$ 199

$ —

$ —

$ 199 Management and exchange(1)

152

57

(13)

196 Rental(1)

70

22

13

105 Financing

99

—

—

99 TOTAL PROFIT

520

79

—

599

















OTHER















General and administrative

—

—

(125)

(125) Depreciation and amortization

(44)

(16)

(5)

(65) Litigation charges

(5)

—

—

(5) Restructuring

—

—

—

— Royalty fee

(56)

—

—

(56) Impairment

—

—

—

— Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

35

16

(10)

41 Interest expense

—

—

(57)

(57) Transaction and integration costs

(1)

—

(64)

(65) Other

1

—

—

1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

450

79

(261)

268 Provision for income taxes

—

—

(75)

(75) NET INCOME (LOSS)

450

79

(336)

193 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

1

1 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO



COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 450

$ 79

$ (335)

$ 194 SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

32 %

55 %

























(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable

segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-6

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and

Other

Total



Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 459

$ —

$ —

$ 459 Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues

80

1

—

81 Management fee revenues

77

14

(11)

80 Exchange and other services revenues

60

105

87

252 Management and exchange

217

120

76

413 Rental

187

23

—

210 Financing

127

—

—

127 Cost reimbursements(1)

554

29

(54)

529 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 1,544

$ 172

$ 22

$ 1,738

















PROFIT















Development

$ 79

$ —

$ —

$ 79 Management and exchange(1)

136

54

(20)

170 Rental(1)

(4)

23

28

47 Financing

85

—

—

85 TOTAL PROFIT

296

77

8

381

















OTHER















General and administrative

—

—

(112)

(112) Depreciation and amortization

(42)

(29)

(6)

(77) Litigation charges

(6)

—

—

(6) Restructuring

(1)

—

1

— Royalty fee

(52)

—

—

(52) Impairment

—

—

(5)

(5) Gains and other income, net

—

—

4

4 Interest expense

—

—

(87)

(87) Transaction and integration costs

(1)

—

(47)

(48) Other

1

—

—

1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

195

48

(244)

(1) Provision for income taxes

—

—

(16)

(16) NET INCOME (LOSS)

195

48

(260)

(17) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

(5)

(5) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 195

$ 48

$ (265)

$ (22) SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

20 %

34 %

























(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable

segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-7

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 136

$ 6

$ 194

$ (22) Provision for income taxes

43

27

75

16 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

179

33

269

(6) Certain items:















Litigation charges

2

3

5

6 (Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net(1)

(37)

2

(41)

(4) Transaction and integration costs

37

29

65

48 Impairment charges

—

5

—

5 Purchase price adjustments

5

2

8

2 Other

(5)

(4)

(5)

(4) Adjusted pretax income **

181

70

301

47 Provision for income taxes

(50)

(33)

(89)

(30) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders **

$ 131

$ 37

$ 212

$ 17 Diluted shares(2)

46.5

43.8

47.2

43.0 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted **

$ 2.87

$ 0.85

$ 4.55

$ 0.40

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for

providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) See further details on A-8. (2) Diluted shares for the six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects the dilutive impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-

06 – "Debt — Debt With Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging — Contracts in Entity's Own

Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" (Diluted shares increased by

5 million shares based on the assumed conversion of our 2022 and 2026 Convertible Notes).

A-8

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2019 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE























TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 136

$ 6

$ 49

$ 194

$ (22)

$ 73 Interest expense

30

44

35

57

87

69 Provision for income taxes

43

27

25

75

16

40 Depreciation and amortization

32

36

36

65

77

73 Share-based compensation

12

14

11

20

22

20 Certain items:























Litigation charges

2

3

1

5

6

2 (Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net























Dispositions

(49)

—

—

(49)

—

— Hurricane business interruption net insurance proceeds

—

—

—

(3)

—

(9) Various tax related matters

3

2

—

3

2

— Foreign currency translation

8

(2)

1

7

(6)

1 Other

1

2

(3)

1

—

(2) Transaction and integration costs

37

29

36

65

48

62 Impairment charges

—

5

—

—

5

26 Purchase price adjustments

5

2

4

8

2

5 COVID-19 related adjustments

—

(2)

—

—

(2)

— Other

(5)

(2)

—

(5)

(2)

1 ADJUSTED EBITDA**

$ 255

$ 164

$ 195

$ 443

$ 233

$ 361

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative

financial measures and limitations on their use.



























A-9

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Consolidated contract sales

$ 506

$ 362

$ 900

$ 588 Less resales contract sales

(11)

(7)

(20)

(12) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales

495

355

880

576 Plus:















Settlement revenue

9

8

16

13 Resales revenue

4

1

8

3 Revenue recognition adjustments:















Reportability

(14)

(17)

(47)

(53) Sales reserve

(37)

(28)

(66)

(42) Other(1)

(32)

(23)

(56)

(38) Sale of vacation ownership products

425

296

735

459 Less:















Cost of vacation ownership products

(80)

(67)

(140)

(107) Marketing and sales

(214)

(164)

(396)

(273) Development Profit

131

65

199

79 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment

11

13

35

39 Purchase price adjustments

5

3

9

3 Adjusted development profit **

$ 147

$ 81

$ 243

$ 121 Development profit margin

31.0 %

22.3 %

27.1 %

17.3 % Adjusted development profit margin

33.6 %

26.2 %

31.3 %

24.0 %

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our

reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other

adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.

A-10

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited)

VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 277

$ 151

$ 450

$ 195 Depreciation and amortization

22

23

44

42 Share-based compensation expense

2

2

3

3 Certain items:















Litigation charges

2

3

5

6 (Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net:















Dispositions

(33)

—

(33)

— Hurricane business interruption net insurance

proceeds

—

—

(3)

— Foreign currency translation

1

—

1

— Transaction and integration costs

1

1

1

1 Purchase price adjustments

5

2

8

2 COVID-19 related restructuring

—

—

—

1 Other

(3)

—

(3)

— SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA **

$ 274

$ 182

$ 473

$ 250 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN **

36 %

30 %

34 %

25 %

EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 46

$ 27

$ 79

$ 48 Depreciation and amortization

7

9

16

29 Share-based compensation expense

—

1

1

1 Certain items:















Gain on disposition of VRI Americas

(16)

—

(16)

— Other

(2)

—

(2)

— SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA **

$ 35

$ 37

$ 78

$ 78 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN **

52 %

52 %

54 %

55 %

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our

reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-11

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share and per share data)





Unaudited







June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 324

$ 342 Restricted cash (including $108 and $139 from VIEs, respectively)

282

461 Accounts receivable, net (including $12 and $12 from VIEs, respectively)

244

279 Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,659 and $1,662 from VIEs,







respectively)

2,075

2,045 Inventory

695

719 Property and equipment, net

1,151

1,136 Goodwill

3,117

3,150 Intangibles, net

941

993 Other (including $71 and $76 from VIEs, respectively)

511

488 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,340

$ 9,613









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 217

$ 265 Advance deposits

195

160 Accrued liabilities (including $2 and $2 from VIEs, respectively)

330

345 Deferred revenue

372

453 Payroll and benefits liability

204

201 Deferred compensation liability

130

142 Securitized debt, net (including $1,868 and $1,877 from VIEs, respectively)

1,846

1,856 Debt, net

2,748

2,631 Other

210

224 Deferred taxes

342

350 TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,594

6,627 Contingencies and Commitments







Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or







outstanding

—

— Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,741,585 and







75,519,049 shares issued, respectively

1

1 Treasury stock — at cost; 35,377,001 and 33,235,671 shares, respectively

(1,666)

(1,356) Additional paid-in capital

3,963

4,072 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1)

(16) Retained earnings

448

275 TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,745

2,976 Noncontrolling interests

1

10 TOTAL EQUITY

2,746

2,986 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 9,340

$ 9,613









The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.

A-12

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss)

$ 193

$ (17) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash, cash equivalents and







restricted cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization of intangibles

65

77 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

10

22 Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve

66

42 Share-based compensation

20

22 Impairment charges

—

5 Gains and other income, net

(47)

(1) Deferred income taxes

29

36 Net change in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

59

60 Vacation ownership notes receivable originations

(483)

(320) Vacation ownership notes receivable collections

365

362 Inventory

25

14 Other assets

(63)

(66) Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities

8

(9) Deferred revenue

19

48 Payroll and benefit liabilities

7

35 Deferred compensation liability

4

11 Other liabilities

—

4 Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations

(48)

(87) Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory

(12)

(99) Other, net

1

9 Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating



activities

218

148 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of a business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

—

(157) Proceeds from disposition of subsidiaries, net of cash and restricted cash transferred

93

— Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(23)

(11) Issuance of note receivable to VIE

(47)

— Purchase of company owned life insurance

(11)

(8) Other, net

3

— Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in)



investing activities

15

(176)

A-13

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (In millions) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Borrowings from securitization transactions

477

425 Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions

(485)

(420) Proceeds from debt

125

1,061 Repayments of debt

(125)

(289) Purchase of convertible note hedges

—

(100) Proceeds from issuance of warrants

—

70 Finance lease payment

(2)

(1) Payment of debt issuance costs

(9)

(15) Repurchase of common stock

(312)

— Payment of dividends

(75)

— Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units

(22)

(15) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (used in) provided by



financing activities

(428)

716 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2)

— Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(197)

688 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

803

992 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 606

$ 1,680

A-14

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except per share amounts)

2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK





Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 365

$ 395 Provision for income taxes

147

157 Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

511

551 Certain items(1)

88

98 Adjusted pretax income **

600

650 Provision for income taxes

(175)

(185) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders **

$ 425

$ 465 Earnings per share - Diluted

$ 8.15

$ 8.81 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted **

$ 9.47

$ 10.35 Diluted shares

45.4

45.4

2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK





Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 365

$ 395 Interest expense

114

114 Provision for income taxes

147

157 Depreciation and amortization

126

126 Share-based compensation

40

40 Certain items(1)

88

98 Adjusted EBITDA **

$ 880

$ 930



(1) Certain items adjustment includes $110 to $120 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs, $20 million of

anticipated purchase accounting adjustments, and $5 million of litigation charges, partially offset by $47 million of

miscellaneous other adjustments, including the disposition of the VRI Americas business and a hotel in Puerto Vallarta,

Mexico in the second quarter of 2022.

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our

reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-15

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

2022 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK (In millions)





Fiscal Year 2022

(low)

Fiscal Year 2022

(high) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$ 470

$ 500 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(70)

(60) Borrowings from securitization transactions

910

925 Repayment of debt related to securitizations

(785)

(800) Securitized Debt Issuance Costs

(12)

(12) Free cash flow **

513

553 Adjustments:







Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible

vacation ownership notes receivable(1)

65

100 Certain items(2)

86

94 Change in restricted cash

(14)

(17) Adjusted free cash flow **

$ 650

$ 730



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about

our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable

between the 2021 and 2022 year ends.

(2) Certain items adjustment consists primarily of the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs.

A-16

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)





Year

Quarter Ended

Full Year





March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Vacation Ownership























Consolidated contract sales



























2022

$ 394

$ 506















2021

$ 226

$ 362

$ 380

$ 406

$ 1,374



2020

$ 306

$ 30

$ 140

$ 178

$ 654

























VPG



























2022

$ 4,706

$ 4,613















2021

$ 4,644

$ 4,304

$ 4,300

$ 4,305

$ 4,356



2020

$ 3,680

$ 3,717

$ 3,904

$ 3,826

$ 3,767

























Tours



























2022

78,505

102,857















2021

45,871

79,900

84,098

89,495

299,364



2020

79,131

6,216

33,170

44,161

162,678

























Exchange & Third-Party Management



















Total active members (000's)(1)



























2022

1,606

1,596















2021

1,479

1,321

1,313

1,296

1,296



2020

1,636

1,571

1,536

1,518

1,518

























Average revenue per member(1)



























2022

$ 44.33

$ 38.79















2021

$ 47.13

$ 46.36

$ 42.95

$ 42.93

$ 179.48



2020

$ 41.37

$ 30.17

$ 36.76

$ 36.62

$ 144.97

























(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

A-17

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Certain Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including those identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages, that exclude certain items as further described in the financial schedules included herein, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin

We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted development profit by revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, include corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe they provide useful information to investors because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding pages, and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, expand our business, and return cash to shareholders. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other vacation companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment adjusted EBITDA margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the Company's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin represents Segment adjusted EBITDA divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment adjusted EBITDA margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We evaluate Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our term loan securitizations, which cash can be used for, among other purposes, strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted free cash flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free cash flow for the impact of transaction and integration charges, impact of borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable, and changes in restricted cash, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow also facilitates management's comparison of our results with our competitors' results.

