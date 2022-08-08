Local Bounti to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 15, 2022

HAMILTON, Mont., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) (NYSE: LOCL WS) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call with members of the Local Bounti executive management team to discuss financial results and other business updates. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 15, 2022. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 514-3623 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8768.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live via webcast, hosted on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at localbounti.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available through August 22, 2022. North American listeners may dial (877) 660-6853 and international listeners may dial (201) 612-7415; the passcode is 13730943.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology™ – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 10,000 retail doors with its two brands: Local Bounti® and Pete's®. We grow healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Our sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less water and land than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts 3 to 5 times longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or eatpetes.com, or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

