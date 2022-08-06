The Root Brands Releases its 7th product Mitochondria Defense Shield with NAD

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Root Brands, a global brand known for harnessing nature to provide the support and protection your body needs, has added another powerhouse product to its immune boosting lineup.

Mitochondria Defense Shield, MDS, is a patent pending proprietary combination of vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, and enzymes working together to maintain DNA integrity and ensure proper cell function, to protect your body from aging and disease. Mitochondria are tiny double membrane-bound organelles found in almost every cell of all organisms except bacteria, they are known as "the powerhouse of the cell".

Let's talk about ingredients and go a little more in depth with each.

Vitamin C is necessary for the growth, development, and repair of all body tissues. It enters the mitochondria in its oxidized form and protects mitochondria from oxidative injury. Vitamin D is vital for regulating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus and facilitating normal immune system function. Vitamin K-2, when it breaks down calcium in our bodies, vitamin K2 activates a protein that helps the mineral bind to our bones to do its job. Vitamin K activates proteins that play a role in blood clotting, calcium metabolism and heart health. Magnesium acts as an antioxidant in the mitochondria, thereby reducing the synthesis of reactive oxygen species and increasing the antioxidant capacity, which in turn can improve mitochondrial dysfunction. Quercetin is a pigment found in many plants, fruits, and vegetables. It is found that quercetin may modulate mitochondrial biogenesis by reducing reactive oxygen species production in various cell types. Lastly, let's talk about NAD+. Life as we know it cannot exist without the nucleotide nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). From the simplest organism, such as bacteria, to the most complex multicellular organisms, NAD is a key cellular component. It has been clearly demonstrated that cellular NAD levels decline during chronological aging. This decline appears to play a crucial role in the development of metabolic dysfunction and age-related diseases. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is a central metabolic cofactor in eukaryotic cells that plays a critical role in regulating cellular metabolism and energy homeostasis. NAD+ may play an important role in reducing mitochondrial stress.

Dr. Christina Rahm, formulator, and Chief Science Officer at The Root Brands, uses only the highest quality patent pending formulations and trade secret ingredients, carefully selecting them for their properties and proven outcomes, then layers them together to provide maximum results.

