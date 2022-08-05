iQIYI to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 30, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on August 30, 2022.

iQIYI's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM on August 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on August 30, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024346-sgdy7f.html

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of " iQIYI Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through September 6, 2022.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +1 855 883 1031

Passcode: 10024346

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.iqiyi.com/.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. We produce, aggregate and distribute a wide variety of professionally produced content, or PPC, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

iQIYI, Inc.

+86-10-8264-6585

ir@qiyi.com

