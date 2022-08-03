Perdue Farms' Indiana Facility Becomes First U.S. Turkey Plant to Achieve GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill Certification

Third Company Facility to Receive the Significant Environmental Validation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms announced today that its food-producing facility in Washington, Ind. has earned GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill certification, making it the first U.S. turkey processing facility and third Perdue facility to earn this important third-party environmental validation. During the audit period between May 2021-April 2022, GreenCircle validated that the Indiana operation diverted 100 percent of its waste from going to landfills starting in January of 2022, and kept nearly 155 million pounds from landfills during the total audit period.

Perdue Farms’ Indiana facility celebrates becoming the first U.S. turkey plant to earn the GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill Certification (PRNewswire)

GreenCircle completed extensive audits and assessments of all waste streams at the facility, including hazardous and non-hazardous materials, inspection of all waste receptacles, and assessment of all third-party waste management companies to confirm management methods and diversion rates. Every aspect of the operations' waste was assessed, including the personal protective equipment worn by associates, the process used to minimize contamination of the cardboard recycling stream, and the beneficial reuse of cardboard, paper, and feathers, as a few examples.

"The certification of our Indiana operation reflects the effort behind achieving our company's vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products, and our commitment to being good stewards of our environment," said Drew Getty, vice president of environmental sustainability and government relations for Perdue Farms. "We continue working to expand our zero waste to landfill efforts to additional operations, and our progress to reduce our environmental impact in our operations represents our company's holistic approach to responsible and sustainable practices."

Perdue's Lewiston, N.C. facility became the first U.S. poultry company to earn GreenCircle certification in 2020, and its Petaluma, Calif. operation earned the certification in 2021.

"This achievement required an enormous collective effort from our team here, and we are tremendously proud to contribute to the company's overall goals to reduce our environmental impact," said Brandon Bottorff, director of operations at Perdue's Washington, Ind. facility. "The GreenCircle team's expertise helped us solidify best practices and processes for achieving our goals as well as continuous improvement."

"Perdue's pursuit of their waste diversion goals demonstrates that transparency and continuous improvement are essential to the way they do business," said Michelle Bonanno, director of operations at GreenCircle. "Our Zero Waste to Landfill certification requires absolute commitment to waste diversion and waste minimization. In order to earn our certification, companies must divert 100 percent of their waste from landfill. The goal of our certification is to help companies understand the reality of their waste minimization and zero waste programs. That information enables them to minimize waste, manage materials to reduce their environmental impact, and achieve their environmental stewardship goals."

In 2018, Perdue Farms established aggressive five-year environmental sustainability goals, including improving its solid waste diversion from landfills by 90 percent by 2023. Today, the company has diverted more than 94 percent of solid waste from landfills, as shared in Perdue's FY22 Stewardship Report.

To learn more about the company's progress in environmental sustainability, click here.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About GreenCircle Certified, LLC

GreenCircle Certified was established in 2009 after our founders encountered many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle is ISO 17065 compliant, following industry requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services. GreenCircle is recognized by the U.S. Federal Government as a recommended Ecolabel for all federal purchasing, by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), and the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) as a valid third-party certification entity. In today's discerning market, third-party certification is a valuable asset in establishing brand integrity and developing consumer confidence.

Perdue Farms’ Indiana facility celebrates becoming the first U.S. turkey plant to earn the GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill Certification (PRNewswire)

Perdue Farms’ Indiana facility celebrates becoming the first U.S. turkey plant to earn the GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill Certification (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Perdue Farms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perdue Farms