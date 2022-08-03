Metrika Now Offers Developers Unprecedented Visibility into Hedera Network Activity and Performance

Metrika platform will provide Hedera community with advanced monitoring and analytics capabilities – empowering further network adoption

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrika , the leader in operational intelligence for blockchains and distributed ledger networks, today announced a collaboration with Hedera to provide enhanced visibility and transparency for the different applications across the company's network ecosystem – creating a best-in-class experience for Web3 application developers. The Hedera network ecosystem will now have access to Metrika's industry-leading blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) monitoring and analytics platform, offering the community unprecedented on-ledger metrics and visibility into the performance of the network at any given time.

Hedera is a proof-of-stake, public DLT network for building and deploying decentralized applications. Application developers building on Hedera will now be able to access Metrika's advanced metrics on transaction volume, time to consensus finality, account growth, and leaderboards for Hedera network service usage, such as managing fungible & non-fungible tokens and interactions with smart contracts.

Metrika's dashboards provide developers end-to-end visibility into the operational health of the ledger, allowing them to ensure their applications are running at a high level of performance and resiliency – while simultaneously guaranteeing a level of transparency that encourages overall adoption of the Hedera network.

"Ensuring operational trust is central to Hedera's mission of creating a public network for everyone," said Alex Popowycz, Chief Information Officer at Hedera. "Metrika's network dashboards are integral capabilities and a continuation of our commitment to make Hedera the home for fast, fair, and secure applications you can trust. As we work toward that mission, Metrika's platform will provide the needed visibility into Hedera's network, allowing developers and node operators to meet their full potential within our ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to support Hedera in their commitment to transparency, specifically its efforts to make the activity, status, and overall health of the network available to developers and community members as accessible as possible," said Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, CEO of Metrika. "These actionable insights into the health of the Hedera network will be critical to scale and drive mainstream adoption."

Metrika was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, out of a deep commitment for making blockchain networks dependable as they scale for web3. Metrika currently works with leading blockchain ecosystems and industry groups such as Algorand, Algorand Foundation, Dapper Labs, Flow Foundation, Axelar, IDB Lab, LACChain, Blockdaemon, Hyperledger Besu, ConsenSys, ConsenSys Quorum, Blockchain Association, Global Blockchain Business Council and more.

For more information on the Metrika operational platform and the additional customized offerings, please visit www.metrika.co or check out the full platform experience for network communities at app.metrika.co . To view the Hedera dashboard, please visit: https://app.metrika.co/dashboard/hedera/network-overview .

About Metrika

Metrika provides the industry's only operational intelligence platform for blockchain and distributed ledger networks and applications, including cryptocurrency and gaming applications, where ongoing optimal performance is essential. Using its Metrika Insights platform, blockchain communities, node operators, and applications gain the visibility, actionable insights, and tools needed to maintain the performance of the overall network and ensure ongoing trust as it becomes more decentralized and distributed. For more information, visit us at www.metrika.co or follow us on Twitter at @Metrikaco , or Discord .

About Hedera

The Hedera network is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, DBS Bank, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit https://hedera.com , or follow us on Twitter at @hedera , Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph , or Discord at https://hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at https://hedera.com/papers .

