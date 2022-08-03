Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in Cape Cod

Asurion® Repair Experts Provide Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More

HYANNIS, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Cape Cod at 769 Iyannough Road. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in 45 minutes or less.

"Cape Cod is a great location overflowing with culture and community," said Karen Thomas, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions District Manager. "We're looking forward to bringing convenient and affordable device repairs to this lively area and ensuring Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions is the top-of-mind tech repair service for customers here."

The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 1-year limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 750 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

"We are excited to serve people in Cape Cod with fast and affordable tech repair," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

The new store is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

769 Iyannough Rd #19, Hyannis, MA 02601

(508) 827-3000

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 750 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

