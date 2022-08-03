The American Legion Hails Senate for Passing Honoring our PACT Act

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization praised the Senate for its passage of legislation that will provide comprehensive benefits to veterans suffering from conditions linked to toxic exposure during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces. A previous version passed on June 16 but had to be reconsidered due to parliamentarian objections to a technical provision.

"Tonight, the U.S. Senate passed historic legislation that will make a difference in the lives of millions of veterans," American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said. "After some unusual delays for a bill that is largely identical to what passed on June 16, a bipartisan majority of senators voted in favor of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. This act will save lives and offer health care and benefits for those exposed to the poisons of war while serving our country. It would not have passed without the tireless efforts of our American Legion Family and friends who contacted lawmakers and encouraged them to do right by America's veterans. We look forward to President Biden signing the PACT Act expeditiously."

The Honoring Our PACT Act, which had already passed in the House of Representatives, will provide health care for millions of veterans who were exposed to contaminants emanating from open-air burn pits. It establishes presumptions of service connection for 23 respiratory illnesses and cancers linked to burn pits and other hazards. It will also provide additional resources and staff to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

