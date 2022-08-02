XT.com Lists NFTNARA (NARA) And Opens Its Trading

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list NFTNARA (NARA) token with USDT trading pair on its platform. The listing of NARA is scheduled to occur on August 2nd, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC) on top of the exchange's Innovation Zone (Web3).

NARA is a primary cryptocurrency used to facilitate all transactions within the NFTNARA platform. Moreover, the token can be used to perform P2P trading, staking, and mining. Along with NARA use cases and values, users can bridge the gap between their basic investing behavior and trading by using it.

As the listing is speedily approaching, enthusiastic crypto traders and NFTNARA holders are encouraged to start depositing their crypto assets on August 1st, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC) for trading. While enjoying a flat fee in trading NARA/USDT, XT.com pledges to make withdrawal available to traders on August 3rd, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC).

Since the beginning of Q1 of 2022, XT.com has branched out to accommodate the needs of its traders with continuous crypto listing. The goal of the platform, fueled by its purpose of listing the token, is to encourage people to have a one-stop-shop trading experience in trading NARA for an incredible profit. Along with the exchange's goal, it aims to also allow crypto holders to trade the token for effective pricing and a flat fee for the first time on the platform.

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, said, "The listing of NFTNARA (NARA) on our platform marks a remarkable feat for us. Along with this listing, we will collaborate with NFTNARA and mutually work towards making NFT tokens easily accessible to everyone while improving users' experience in a collective manner. We encourage everyone to trade the token on XT.com."

About NFTNARA

NFTNARA provides an ecosystem of NFT services that allows its users to engage with non-fungible tokens. It seeks to establish a self-governing blockchain-based participation economy that is centered on NFT creators and buyers. The key contributors to the NFTNARA ecosystem include entities who promote and advertise their NFTs via social media and other NFT enthusiasts.

Through the company's custom Web3 platform, it enables secure transactions and storage of NFT services. In addition to its services, NFTNARA offers intuitive transaction support between creators and buyers and DeFi services. Content creators enjoy a fair profit share by using NFTNARA.

Website: https://nftnara.co/

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

