NEOSTRATA Introduces a NEW Gold Standard in Vitamin C

The new 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum is a clinically proven formula that gently exfoliates for brighter, more radiant skin in just 1 week.

SKILLMAN, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOSTRATA, the dermatologist born brand backed by 40 years of breakthrough innovation, launched their 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum, which targets uneven skin tone and dark spots. Unlike most Vitamin C serums, this multi-action formula blends clinically proven antioxidants plus exfoliating Polyhydroxy Acid to help diminish visible skin discoloration and protect against external environmental aggressors.

15% Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) penetrates the skin's surface brightening the appearance of skin discolorations to reveal an even, radiant complexion.





2% Gluconolactone (PHA) gently exfoliates the skin's surface, allowing the Pure Vitamin C to absorb into fresh, renewed surface layers of skin.





1% Feverfew Extract enhances skin's naturally occurring antioxidants to support protection against drying environmental aggressors that could worsen uneven tone.





Green Tea Extract boosts Vitamin C antioxidant capacity.

This unique, lightweight, easy-to-absorb powerhouse serum was tested in a clinical study on all skin tones.

After just one week:*

100% skin's texture is smoother

98% skin's complexion is brighter

98% skin is more radiant

98% skin tone is enhanced

"This new serum's formula is special. It takes a holistic approach to skin brightening by combining multi-mechanistic benefits including antioxidant protection and surface exfoliation," says Ritamarie Guerrero, Manager of NEOSTRATA Research and Development.

The 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum can be incorporated into a daytime regimen by applying to a clean, dry face and neck once daily, followed by a moisturizer.

As the next step of the journey to further educate consumers on the new 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum and the wide product range of solutions for unique skin discoloration, the brand is excited to announce the debut of the NEOSTRATA Metaverse experience, offering an immersive and interactive way to get to know the brand. The multidimensional, guided experience educates consumers about how environmental factors, like sun and pollution and lifestyle choices impact their skin. They will learn about ingredients and how to build a custom product regimen based on their unique skin concerns. Consumers will also be able to complete challenges to earn badges and rewards, learn about skincare and NEOSTRATA products and even shop virtually with friends.

"Tapping into this gamified Web 3.0 format promises to be both educational and fun for those new to NEOSTRATA, new to the Metaverse and the brand's biggest fans," according to Lisa Brewer, Head of NEOSTRATA Consumer Growth and Ecommerce.

The Metaverse experience is available now on NEOSTRATA.com. https://metaverse.neostrata.com/virtual-experience/

*% of participants noting improvement with once daily use

ABOUT NEOSTRATA

For over 40 years, NEOSTRATA has been empowering people to change the story of their skin. NEOSTRATA is a dermatologist born brand, offering groundbreaking skin inclusive solutions, embracing different types of skin discoloration for a renewed, healthier-looking, face-forward future. NEOSTRATA products are precisely formulated with clinically proven ingredients to visibly correct and gradually reveal fresh layers of skin in 3 days.

The name NEOSTRATA translates to "new layers." Two words that perfectly describe their skincare philosophy that visible results come from renewing layers of the skin.

The founders discovered the benefits of Glycolic Acid (AHA) and Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs), and we precisely formulate products to correct multiple types of visible discoloration through skin renewal.

For additional information on NEOSTRATA, please visit www.neostrata.com , @NEOSTRATA on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

