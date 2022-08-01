Stoneridge to Present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The presentation will begin at 11:50 a.m. ET. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.