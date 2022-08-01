ARC Health Announces Hire of Veteran CEO

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company based in Beachwood, OH, is proud to announce the appointment of Vincent Morra as Chief Executive Officer. Formed in 2021, the mental health focused management services organization supports psychiatry, psychology and therapy providers in multiple locations throughout the United States.

"I am honored to lead this innovative partner-centric community of mental health providers, as ARC Health's partnership model is a tremendous value-add for providers," said Mr. Morra, who brings decades of experience in C-level healthcare leadership to the table. "Our providers deliver premier mental health services, and it's exciting to support them with an equally high-caliber corporate organization."

Mr. Morra has over 35 years of healthcare experience. Before joining ARC Health, he served as President of the North Division at Alteon Healthcare for more than 11 years, leading a team of over 800 physicians and 400 advanced practice providers. Prior to Alteon Healthcare, Mr. Morra spent 24 years with NES Healthcare Group in various leadership positions, including serving as CEO for over 10 years.

Dan Davis, Managing Director of Thurston Group, stated "Vince's leadership and industry experience has propelled him to lead multiple initiatives in business development, customer retention, mergers and acquisitions and revenue cycle management in both hospital and community-based practices. We are humbled and honored that he has agreed to lead our exciting partnership in mental health."

The doctor-partner model of ARC Health, first pioneered by Thurston Group companies in other sub-specialties of healthcare, emphasizes local autonomy on the clinical side combined with the competitive advantage of size and expertise on the business side. "Our mission is clearcut: Give each of our provider partners the freedom to practice their way with the power of a team behind them," stated Drs. Boris Royak and Amit Mohan, Founding Doctor Partners of ARC Health.

ARC Health is expanding rapidly throughout the country, partnering with leading mental health providers in attractive geographies.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental health providers who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental health providers is geared toward increasing accessibility via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners. archealthpartners.com

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business-service sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including SGA Dental Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, Smiles Dental, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 36-year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com .

