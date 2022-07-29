Winc to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE American: WBEV), a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverages brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 11, 2022 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 704-4453 or, for international callers, by dialing (201) 389-0920. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the "News & Events" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.winc.com/ or directly here. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the live event has concluded for at least 30 days.

About Winc

Winc is a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverages brands, fueled by the joint capabilities of a data-driven brand development strategy paired with a true omni-channel distribution network. Winc's mission is to become the leading brand builder within the alcoholic beverages industry through an omni-channel growth platform.

Winc's common stock trades under the ticker symbol "WBEV" on the NYSE American.

Contact:

Matt Thelen

Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel

invest@winc.com

424-353-1767

