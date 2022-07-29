UNLIMEAT Begins Plant-based Jerky Sales on Amazon

- UNLIMEAT has launched their plant-based jerky, funded on Kickstarter at 1035% of its target goal, on Amazon.

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLIMEAT, an alternative meat brand from Korea, has begun sales of their hit plant-based jerky on Amazon. UNLIMEAT entered the US market just last month with a Kickstarter campaign that exceeded its target goal within three hours. Its launch was covered on influential media outlets such as Yahoo Finance, Fox News, and AP, and received a great deal of attention from consumers as well. The campaign successfully concluded, hitting 1035% of its funding goal in a single month.

UNLIMEAT Plant-based Jerky Korean BBQ

(PRNewsfoto/UNLIMEAT) (PRNewswire)

An UNLIMEAT representative remarked, "We'd heard that it would be difficult to reach even $10,000 funding in food categories from Kickstarter, which usually showcases tech products. We're quite thrilled to have broken market expectations by receiving more than $30,000 in funding, especially because our product is plant-based, making it a smaller subdivision of the broader market. We hope that our product, which has now successfully begun sales in the USA, becomes even more popular on Amazon." According to the representative, UNLIMEAT plant-based Jerky received very steady backer attention and didn't have a drop in purchase growth index for even a single day during the month-long campaign.

UNLIMEAT plant-based jerky is made using non-GMO soy protein, wheat, and other vegetable ingredients. The jerky has a flavor and chewy texture just like meat. The jerky is created using its own proprietary texturing technology and has zero artificial ingredients. They use beet and pomegranate to create the coloring and citrus extract as the preservative.

UNLIMEAT sold two flavor plant-based jerky flavors on Kickstarter: Korean BBQ and Smoky chili. The jerky is sold in boxes of 6 packs, and one pack contains 2.5 oz of jerky. They are priced at $19.97 USD.

UNLIMEAT, a plant-based protein brand from Korea, is uniquely different from other plant-based brands in that it­ started as a company aimed at reducing food waste. The founder realized that vegetables that were regularly being thrown out due to minor cosmetic imperfections and that left-over fiber from vegetable processing could be made into delicious plant-based foods.

The company has just begun selling their popular plant-based Jerky on Amazon following the successful Kickstarter. In addition to the jerky available on Amazon, UNLIMEAT has a full line of plant-based proteins rolling out in the U.S. including pulled pork and Beef Mandu (Dumplings), both exclusively available at gtfoitsvegan.com.

For more information, contact:

Jei Oh yj.oh@unlimeat.com

For additional product information:

www.unlimeat.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UNLIMEAT