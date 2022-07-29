Ninja Unlocks Restaurant Quality-Meals from the Comfort of Home with the First Ever Ninja Speedi™

The Ninja Speedi™ Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer can create delicious, complete meals in one pot that are ready in as little as 15 minutes.

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja, the #1 brand in small kitchen appliances in the US1, and a part of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX: 1691.HK), announced the launch of its newest air fryer: the Ninja Speedi™ Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer. With Ninja's Rapid Cooking System, consumers can steam and air fry food at the same time to create restaurant-quality meals in as little as 15 minutes from the comfort of home. Already in high demand, the Ninja Speedi™ sold out in just four days and is now back in stock!

As consumers cut back on dining out, mealtime at home is easier than ever as they can make thousands of complete meals for a family of up to four, all in one pot. The Ninja Speedi™ can also cook up to four chicken breasts and 1 pound of pasta at the same time, thanks to its 6-qt. capacity.

Consumers can easily switch between Air Fry/Stovetop mode and Rapid Cooker mode by flipping the SmartSwitch™. The Speedi Meal function allows users to re-create dishes from their favorite restaurants and make healthy bowl recipes, all while cooking grains, veggies, and proteins at the same time in the same pot. The Ninja Speedi™ Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer's 12 cooking functions include:

Rapid Cooker Mode Air Fry/Stovetop Mode o Speedi Meals o Bake/Roast o Steam and Crisp o Air Broil o Steam and Bake o Dehydrate o Steam o Slow Cook o Proof o Sous Vide

o Sear/Sauté

o Air Fry

"I use the Ninja Speedi™ every night to make 15-minute meals for my whole family," said Kenzie Swanhart, Senior Director of Global Culinary Innovation for Ninja. "I love that you can make al dente pasta or fluffy rice at the SAME TIME as crispy chicken and roasted broccoli."

In celebration of the launch, Ninja unveiled the Speedi Meal Builder, an online recipe generator where consumers build their own customizable recipes in just five steps. With thousands of delicious recipes available between NinjaTestKitchen.com and the Speedi Meal Builder, the options are endless with the new Ninja Speedi™!

The Ninja Speedi™ is currently available for $199.99 on NinjaKitchen.com and at major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl's. Consumers can learn more by viewing the sizzle reel here and checking out Ninja's Instagram here.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Ninja:

What we believe

You can make it.

Ninja believes that if you want to cook at home, you can. If you want to experiment more with recipes and ingredients, you can. If you want to cook dinner every single night, you can. If you want to be proud of what you're serving your family, you, without a doubt, can. We design tools and appliances that help you achieve endless opportunities with food, regardless of how much experience you have. It is our belief that if you have the desire to cook, that you can make it, and we're here to help you do it in ways that are fast, easy, and delicious.

