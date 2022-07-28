Perfect Game Announces Rosters for 20th Annual All-American ClassicFeaturing Baseball's Future Stars

2022 All-American Classic will feature 61 of the top high school-aged baseball players competing for East vs. West supremacy at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 28

20 th Annual All-American Classic will air live on ESPNU at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

21 states and China represented - Californians and Floridians lead way with a combined 27 roster spots

More than 250 past Perfect Game All-American Classic participants have gone on to play Major League Baseball

Free admission to watch the stars of the future at Chase Field – Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced the rosters for its upcoming 2022 All-American Classic amateur baseball game, scheduled to be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 28.

The 20th Annual Perfect Game All-American Classic featuring 61 of the top high school-aged baseball players will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The All-American Classic will air live on ESPNU at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Participating players come from 21 states and China. Californians and Floridians lead way with a combined 27 roster spots. More than 250 past Perfect Game All-American Classic participants have gone on to play Major League Baseball. (PRNewswire)

Perfect Game Announces Rosters for 20th Annual All-American Classic Featuring Baseball's Future Stars!

California leads the field of this year's competition featuring the best-of-the-best high school aged baseball players, with 15 players. Florida was close behind with 12 selections, while baseball hotbeds, Georgia and Texas, will be represented by six and five players, respectively. In all, 21 states will be represented at this year's All-American Classic, as will China. Zack Qin, a 6-2 pitcher out of the MLB China Academy, has been named to the West Team.

The rosters for the 2022 All-American Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game, after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game's National Showcase, which took place recently in St. Petersburg, FL, July 20-24.

The Perfect Game All-American Classic offers a glimpse of some of the most talented young athletes from around the world and provides the baseball community a sneak peek at several young players destined to make their mark at the collegiate and Major League levels of the sport. 250 past Perfect Game All-American Classic participants have gone on to play Major League Baseball, while 31 All-American Classic alums were selected on the first day of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft held earlier this month.

In 2021, the East defeated the West, 9-1, as starting pitcher Dylan Lesko and nine teammates combined to throw the first no-hitter in Classic history. Players from the west hold a 12-7 series lead over their counterparts from the east.

Over the past 19 years, All-American Classic fundraising activities have helped Perfect Game's charitable arm, the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, contribute more than $1.5 million to a variety of local causes. This year, Perfect Game Cares and DBacks Give Back will host a free kids camp at Chase Field on August 24 and a free coaches clinic at Chase Field on August 25. Proceeds from All-American Classic events will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and PG Cares Grow the Game Fund.

Admission to Chase Field to watch the 20th annual All-American Classic will be free and fans can enter through the main gate on the day of the game. Additionally, the All-American Classic will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

For more information, please visit perfectgame.org/allamerican.

850 Twixt Town Rd. NE | Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org | facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

Media Contact:

Daron Sutton

602-769-5712dsutton@perfectgame.org

like 1

Perfect Game will hold its 20th annual All-American Classic at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, August 28, 2022, and Arizona Diamondbacks’ World Series hero Luis Gonzalez will be the event’s Honorary Chairman. Through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, the All-American Classic and its related events help raise funds for charitable causes and efforts to grow the sport of baseball. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perfect Game USA