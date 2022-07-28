METADOGE - A GAMEFI PRODUCT DIFFERENT FROM THE OTHERS

HANOI, Vietnam, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 2022, the number of GameFi projects has reached 1,551 games according to Binance's half-yearly research report. With that huge choice, people might assume that GameFi market has already been at its peak. However, time may tell a different story when many of GameFi products are proved to be weak in economy structure and less interesting in gameplay.

Come to the scene a different competitor: MetaDoge. Despite how humble it looks, this is a high-quality project consisting of different game modes. With the vision of becoming an expandable ecosystem,what MetaDoge does is create a product heavily focusing on the user's experience like a traditional game, instead of just putting earning above everything.

The biggest of MetaDoge's advantage is that besides owning a healthy ecosystem via the reinvestment encouragement mechanism, it also aims at bringing the excitement to the players. Rather than struggling to identify its position, MetaDoge shows the color of a familiar casual mobile game, easy to play but hard to master, possible to get the hearts of millions of players.

The modes of MetaDoge right now are:

Endless Runner - The skill-based mode, in which the players show off their skills to control the Space Doges to overcome obstacles, collect coins and level up.

Runner Tracker: A move-to-earn app dedicated to MetaDoge, designed to help players both increase their health and get resources to upgrade their Space Doge.

Virtual Racing: A PVP game between players. Instead of focusing on player's skill, this is the race for Doges with the best stats.

And those are not all. Since MetaDoge is an expandable ecosystem, more features, like SocialFi or Explore-to-Earn, will be integrated in the future, as stated by its development team.

In August, a series of important events related to MetaDoge's official launch will take place. The timeline is as follow:

August 03 - 04 : INO on multiple launchpads (Gate, Babylons, etc.)

August 06 - 11 : IDO Whitelist Open

August 08 : Beta Earn Launch

August 13 - 14 : IDO on multiple launchpads (BSCS, KDG, Diviner Protocol, etc.)

August 15 : Listing on exchange

August 28 : Official Game Mainnet

Besides, many AMAs, mini games and giveaways will also be organized alternatingly. Players can join MetaDoge to discover its universe via different ways. However, no matter how they proceed, more surprises are still waiting for them.

Information links:

- Website: https://metadoge.ai/

- Linktree: https://linktr.ee/MetaDogeBSC

- Whitepaper: https://metadogebsc.gitbook.io/metadoge-whitepaper/

- Pitchdeck: https://docsend.com/view/f847haeet8hsqrjs

