Available at EDMO: Trig Avionics Releases TX56 Nav/Com Radio

SPOKANE, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, is excited to announce the arrival of Trig Avionics' Nav/Com Radio. The release of the TX56 completes the Trig avionics stack. Pilots can get a good looking, fully featured stack that includes a TMA44 audio panel, TY96A VHF, TX56A Nav/Com and TT31 transponder.

The full Trig Avionics Stack is a compelling package, with a good-looking harmonized design.

The TX56 is a slimline unit, at only 1.3in high, making it easier to install and saves valuable space in any avionics stack. Trig CEO Andy Davis said, "Trig's Nav/Com product family has landed. We know customers are excited by the TX56's space saving form factor and its compelling list of pilot friendly features."

The TX56 uses a bright high-resolution display, with the clearest presentation of Nav and Com information. The unit has a customizable frequency database which holds over 200 com and an additional 200 nav frequencies, loaded via a USB stick. The Nav/Com includes a two-place intercom, with support for stereo music. All TX56 models have a built-in digital course deviation indicator (CDI). Trig Nav/Com's benefit from having a built in VOR/LOC converter and can also support a composite output. This ensures the widest compatibility with installed indicators. The Nav supports VFR and IFR navigation, including ILS approaches. Trig's TI106, Course Deviation Indicator is available, as the ideal panel mounted companion to any TX56 model.

The full Trig stack is a compelling package, with a good-looking harmonized design. Visit edmo.com to view the full line of Trig Avionics products and complete your avionics stack today!

About EDMO Distributors

Over the course of 50 years, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best service and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. With headquarters in Spokane, WA and a warehouse in Nashville, TN, EDMO maintains a stringent quality management system and is an ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B certified company. Visit edmo.com for more information.

About Trig Avionics

Trig Avionics 'Better by Design' philosophy guides the business. It results in products that are simple to use, truly innovative and provides pilots with features that really matter - with a strong commitment to helping our customers meet regulatory changes. Whether it be development of new products or existing products, the processes have the end user at the forefront. Trig is committed to providing great customer service through our Trig Service Centers in Europe, North America, and Australia—offering prompt and responsive support throughout the lifetime of every Trig product. For more information, visit www.trig-avionics.com.

