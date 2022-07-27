SafeGuard Cyber Delivers Context-Aware Response with Microsoft Azure AD and Okta

Advanced Capability Accelerates MTTR and Establishes a Robust Zero-Trust Foundation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the leading provider of security and compliance solutions for email and communication-based threats, today announces automated response and multi-channel user onboarding with Microsoft Azure AD and Okta integrations for its security and risk management platform. These integrations enable automated and workflow-based responses to advanced social engineering threats such as impersonation and account takeover, as well as other threats, business risks, and compliance violations.

(PRNewsfoto/SafeGuard Cyber) (PRNewswire)

SafeGuard Cyber enables security architects and operations teams to deliver the ideal response to business risks

The integrations extend the SafeGuard Cyber platform's multi-channel detection capabilities, with the ability for security and compliance operation teams to manage and automate responses to threats and risks across all communication channels.

"In the current economic climate, organizational leadership needs to ensure optimum resource utilization in security operations and reduce unnecessary costs," said Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "Many of our enterprise customers have made significant investments in Azure AD or Okta to manage identities across their organizations, and our new capabilities allow them to streamline operations and maximize ROI for their security and overall operations."

Integrated response through SafeGuard Cyber enables security architects and operations teams to deliver the ideal response to threats and business risks, either in an automated or direct action through the SafeGuard Cyber platform as part of incident management or an investigation.

"As the threats of fraud, impersonation, and social engineering increasingly result in material breaches and financial losses through ransomware and business compromise, the need to have a context-aware, zero-trust foundation with detection and response capabilities is more urgent than ever," said Rusty Carter, chief product officer at SafeGuard Cyber. "Our integrations with Okta and Azure AD enable organizations moving towards a cloud or hybrid workplace to simplify identity-based responses to communication-based threats, while enriching authentication to include context and intent of interactions."

Context-aware and advanced integrated response with Okta and Azure AD is available for all SafeGuard Cyber customers and delivers:

Automated user onboarding for monitoring communications by group

Automatic, risk-based responses that include user-session invalidation

Support for all SafeGuard Cyber protected channels

SafeGuard Cyber detects attacks and identifies risk by understanding how humans interact and communicate. The company's Natural Language Understanding-based SaaS platform offers the industry's most advanced visibility and detection of phishing, BEC and malware attacks that span the full range of modern business communications channels , including social media, collaboration, mobile messaging, conferencing, CRM and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem .

For more information, visit these pages on SafeGuard Cyber's API integrations with Azure and Okta .

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber provides the only comprehensive technology solution for addressing cybersecurity threats and compliance risks across the modern cloud workplace. The company's patented and award-winning Natural Language Understanding technology analyzes and correlates conversations across 30 communication channels and 52 languages, including collaboration, social, chat, messaging, and conference platforms, in order to detect and prevent communication-based threats like social engineering. By stopping attacks at the social engineering stage, SafeGuard Cyber allows companies to prevent data breaches, ransomware, invoice fraud, and many other threats. The company's cloud-based Machine Learning also provides compliance solutions for governance and policy enforcement that empower customers to communicate through modern apps and social networking. Learn more at www.safeguardcyber.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SafeGuard Cyber