PureCycle Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Corporate Update Conference Call for Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Friday, August 12, 2022, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments including activity from the second quarter will be provided prior to and discussed on the conference call.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Participant Registration: [Link Here]

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-ins numbers and a unique access pin. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com. Please note there will no longer be a telephonic replay.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 12, 2023.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process is designed to remove color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Place

cplace@purecycle.com

407.212.0139

Media Contact:

Anna Farrar

afarrar@purecycle.com

954.647.7059

