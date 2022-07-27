Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket

Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes To App User in Fort Collins

DENVER, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced its largest single winner in the state of Colorado. A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app.

The winner, Lisa C., found out she won a seven-figure lottery prize when she received an automatic winner email from Jackpocket.

"When I read my email, I thought it was a sign. We'd been looking at getting married and buying a house but we've been waiting to be financially stable to do so. I have 3 kids who just started driving! So, now we're going to get married."

Lisa has been playing the lottery occasionally with Jackpocket for the last 18 months. A game reminder from the app led to her lucky ticket order.

"I hadn't played for a while and I saw a thing on my pop-ups come up, " she said. "I thought, 'Might as well!'"

One $2 Quick Pick ticket was all it took.

"We're so proud to facilitate this life-changing win for Lisa, our biggest lottery winner to date in the state of Colorado," said CEO Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play, and we are thrilled when we get to celebrate a major win like Lisa's."

Colorado lottery players can use Jackpocket's mobile app to place ticket orders for Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky for Life, Lotto+, Cash 5, and Pick 3. The mobile experience allows players to conveniently view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win, and even receive prizes up to $599 directly through the app.

Since Jackpocket has been available in Colorado, players there have won over $6.5 million to date on the app. Nationwide, over $150 million has been won on Jackpocket by nearly one million individual winners. And, including Lisa, 18 players have won prizes of $1 million or more, with 11 of those wins happening in 2022 alone.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

