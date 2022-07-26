U.S. Customs and Border Protection selects Lumen for network services contract

Lumen will provide CBP with mission-critical communications support

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently selected Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to provide the mission-critical communications, internet connectivity and network services that support the law enforcement agency's systems and facilities across the nation and abroad.

Lumen will provide CBP with a mix of secure, resilient communications services that enable the agency to carry out its essential mission at ports of entry, airports, borders and other facilities in the U.S. and around the world.

The company is serving as a trusted provider of modern network services to the hundreds of CBP locations that support thousands of CBP workers across the globe via Lumen's edge compute platform.

Lumen will support CBP's mission readiness by enhancing the design, engineering, provisioning, management, transition, maintenance and evolution of the agency's communications services.

The company will also help CBP with IT modernization efforts by working with the agency to adopt a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution.

"Customs and Border Protection's 24/7 mission to protect the American people, safeguard borders and enhance the nation's economic prosperity means they need a proven network provider that can deliver fast, secure and steadfast connectivity," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector. "CBP put its trust in Lumen to enable next-gen applications and data-driven operations in a world where the reliability and availability of the agency's network and IT infrastructure must be always on."

The 11-year task order, which has an initial one-year term with 10 one-year options, is worth $137 million .

It was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

Lumen is honored to support government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration services using the company's platform for advanced application delivery solutions.

The company provides a platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

