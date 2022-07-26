Talented international Fulbright cohort ready to work at Florida Poly

LAKELAND, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outstanding international students and researchers are slated to arrive at Florida Polytechnic University in the 2022-2023 academic year to pursue their academic goals and advance research at the University as part of the United States' Fulbright Program. A Florida Poly student and assistant professor also will travel abroad as part of the program.

Joining Florida Poly during the academic year as Fulbright chairs, which are senior professors seeking to advance their research, are Dr. Alex Frino, senior vice president at the University of Wollongong in Australia; Dr. Fernando González Fermoso, head scientist at the Spanish Research Council in Spain; and Dr. Luis Alonso Zarate, professor at the University Polytechnic of Catalunya in Spain.

"Florida Poly is an outstanding STEM institution with a solid concentration of faculty working on environmental engineering," said Fermoso, whose research focuses on solid waste and wastewater treatment. "I'm delighted to work with the Florida Poly team to establish a solid research group that can lead to great work of significance in environmental protection and resource recovery approaches."

Florida Poly will also welcome Tom Mann, a Fulbright graduate awardee from Germany studying engineering management, and Sophie Hayes, a student at the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada studying sustainable design engineering who will arrive on campus as a Killam Fellow. Florida Poly electrical engineering major Shane Holmes will study in Canada as a Killam Fellow. Dr. Sesha Srinivasan, assistant professor in the Department of Engineering Physics at the University, will work on a project at Institución Universitaria Pascual Bravo in Colombia as a Fulbright Specialist.

Florida Poly has Fulbright agreements with several countries, including Spain, Canada, Australia, Luxembourg, and Belgium. It also has hosted scholars from Iraq and Germany. The program provides opportunities for students and faculty in education and research while enhancing industry partnerships.

"It is exciting to see that Fulbright Scholars are choosing Florida Poly as their home institution in the U.S.," said Mustapha Achoubane, the University's associate director of international relations. "Such collaboration is fostering the culture of excellence within our organization and leveraging relationships between our nations."

The U.S. State Department's Fulbright Program works with more than 160 nations to increase educational and cultural exchanges to study, learn, and pursue academic and professional projects.

