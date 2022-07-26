STAMPLI RECEIVES COMPARABLY'S BEST LEADERSHIP TEAM, BEST CEO FOR DIVERSITY, AND BEST CEO FOR WOMEN AWARDS

AP Automation leader earns three prestigious awards from employee-review site Comparably.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the Accounts Payable (AP) Automation leader, today announces it has been recognized by Comparably as a Top 100 company in three prestigious categories including: Best CEO for Diversity, Best CEO for Women, and Best Leadership Teams.

Stampli's "Best Leadership Teams,

Our employees are the lifeblood at Stampli – we couldn't do what we do without them.

Comparably is an employee review site that collects anonymous employee ratings and feedback in order to help prospective hires evaluate a company, while also giving company's insight into areas where employees believe the company excels and opportunities for improvement. The aggregated reviews reveal valuable information on a company's culture and market compensation, offering a fair and accurate display of employer brands.

The Top 100 highest-rated companies for each category are assigned based on positive responses surrounding an employee's overall satisfaction, according to a set of criteria determined by Comparably.

"Our employees are the lifeblood at Stampli – we couldn't do what we do without them. We encourage them to bring their unique backgrounds, ideas, critiques, and experiences to the table and we're a stronger team, company, and leadership group because of great employees," shared Jena Garrett, Stampli's Director of Employee Success. "We are thrilled that we've been recognized in these categories and are committed to creating leadership and career growth opportunities within our organization."

In addition to Stampli's placement for Best CEO for Diversity, Best CEO for Women, and Best Leadership Teams, Stampli also earned top marks for quality of coworkers, total compensation, and in employee happiness.

Previously, Stampli was recognized by Comparably for "Best Company Outlook," "Best Company Work-Life Balance," "Best CEO," "Best Company for Women," "Best Company for Diversity," and "Best Company Culture."

Stampli currently has United States office locations in Mountain View, California and Nashville, Tennessee, and internationally in Tel Aviv, Israel and Kiev, Ukraine. Stampli was most recently recognized in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for "Best Software Products," "Best Accounting & Finance Products," "Best Mid-Market Products," and "Highest Satisfaction Products." Stampli also earned recognition as "The Best AP Solution for 2022" in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards; named on the "Top Fintech Companies of 2021" list by CB Insights; designated one of the "Top 50 Most Promising Startups in Israel" by CTech; named "The Best AP Automation Company in the USA" from New World Report.

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP Automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing process and integrates with financial systems, including Dealertrack, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks Desktop, QuickBooks Online, Sage 100, Sage Intacct, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

