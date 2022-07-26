KRYSTAL REVS UP WITH COCA-COLA FOR MOTORSPORTS SWEEPSTAKES

Partners with The Coca-Cola Racing Family for exclusive collectible cup

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, is feeling the need for speed and winning with their newest Coca-Cola promotion. Krystal, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, is launching a collectible 32 oz. cup featuring the four members of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, including NASCAR drivers Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace. The restaurant is putting fans in the winning slot with a sweepstakes that includes a grand prize of $5,000, plus other prizes.

"We are excited to bring the thrill of NASCAR racing to our customers and offer different opportunities for winning through our sweepstakes," said Alice Crowder , Chief Marketing Officer for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "Plus, what better way to stay cool this summer than with our collectible cup featuring the Coca-Cola Racing Family? Each cup holds the chance for winning with a special QR code that could unlock various prizes or the grand cash prize."

The Krystal Coca-Cola Racing collectible cups are available for purchase at all participating restaurants. The cups may be filled with your favorite Coca-Cola beverage, then you can sip, scan, and win. Each cup features a QR code that may be scanned to enter the sweepstakes. The code also gives access to an instant win game, where participants may be eligible for food and drink prizes. The instant win prizes may be redeemed via the Krystal app, which is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

Sip. Scan. Win. The grand prize for the sweepstakes is $5,000. Other prizes include signed Coca-Cola Racing merchandise and the instant win prizes of free Krystal, including the Original Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Krystal Combos, Sackfuls, Steamer Packs and more.

Sweepstakes participants must be at least 13 years old and residents of AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, and VA. The winners of the grand prize and signed Coca-Cola Racing prizes will be notified by August 21. NASCAR, LLC., is not a sponsor of this promotion. NASCAR® is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC. All trademarks are used with permission by their respective owners. All rights reserved. For official rules, visit https://us.coca-cola.com/legal/krystal.

Krystal restaurants offer dine-in, drive-thru, or online ordering via the official Krystal website or app. For more information, visit www.Krystal.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees.

Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

954-294-4454

brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC