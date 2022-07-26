Echo, Gamelearn's Serious Game on Coaching, Wins Gold Medal at the 2022 International Serious Play Awards

MADRID, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamelearn 's serious game Echo was one of three educational games developed for Corporate/Vocational Skills Training to have been awarded a gold medal in the 2022 International Serious Play Awards Program . This is where creativity, innovation, and new technology meet, and the awards are a measuring stick for excellence in serious games and simulators that promote learning in various fields.

Echo is a dynamic game about coaching. Through eight interactive lessons and three real-life cases, learners assume the role of a prestigious coach tasked with assisting an important public figure in effectively implementing a global strategy to eliminate plastic from our oceans. It teaches and reinforces skills for coaching, empathy, assertive communication, neutrality, and effective questioning.

Echo has been played by almost 14,000 students in over 500 organizations all over the world, including Coca-Cola, KPMG, Michelin, and Santander. This serious game has achieved an average completion rate of 96.9% and a total score of 8.6 out of 10, earning it an average NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 53.3%. Quite a contrast compared to the NPS of -29 that employees give to traditional e-learning courses. The majority of users (98.7%) find it applicable to their daily life and 95% of them would recommend it to their colleagues.

Echo is only one of the many serious games in Gamelearn's catalog , the most-awarded game-based learning catalog in the world, which includes over 40 games on a variety of topics, including leadership, teamwork, diversity, inclusivity, or negotiation, among many others.

The winning formula for Gamelearn's serious games consists of:

Quality content that's applicable to students' day-to-day lives both in and out of the office.

Gamification and storytelling to hook players and promote engagement (levels, rankings, minigames, etc.), ensuring higher completion rates.

Real-life simulations that give students the opportunity to practice their skills in a safe environment—all with instant and personalized feedback.

All of this earned Gamelearn's serious game a place in the Serious Play Awards' top three skills training games. Every year, the Serious Play Conference recognizes new and interesting developments in the world of serious games. It brings together professionals who are exploring the use of game-based learning, sharing their experience, and working together to shape the future of training and education.

