CrossCountry Consulting Appoints Spencer Abel to Partner

Spencer Abel to provide leadership to rapidly growing West Coast practice

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the promotion of Spencer Abel to Partner. In this new role, Abel will provide valuable senior-level leadership as CrossCountry continues to grow its presence on the West Coast.

Abel joined CrossCountry Consulting in 2020 in the firm's Seattle office as a Director in the Accounting Advisory practice. Since then, he has contributed significantly to the growth of the West Coast practice and has been instrumental in expanding the firm's expertise in technical accounting and corporate transactions, especially for clients in the technology and biotech sectors. Abel has a legacy of providing high-quality client service in the region and has continued to leverage his expertise and the broader capabilities of CrossCountry to meet the needs of CFOs, CIOs, and their organizations.

"Since day one, Spencer has been an invaluable addition to the CrossCountry team and a core promoter of our values in the community. His continued leadership has allowed us to bolster our Accounting Advisory practice and expand our capabilities in an area where we have seen, and will continue to see, significant growth," said Shawn Degnan, Partner and National Accounting Advisory Lead for CrossCountry Consulting.

Degnan added, "Spencer's ability to assist CFOs and CIOs with their critical initiatives and complex challenges will continue to be a tremendous asset to the West Coast market. He is a long-standing member of the local business community and will continue to focus on relationship development and practice growth in this new role."

"I'm honored to be promoted to Partner and look forward to continuing to provide excellent client service while driving our growth in the West Coast market," said Spencer Abel, Partner, CrossCountry Consulting.

Prior to his time at CrossCountry Consulting, Abel spent more than 13 years at Ernst & Young LLP where he served a broad range of companies, gaining extensive experience in resolving complex technical accounting and financial reporting matters. He also served within EY's Global Exchange Program where he led audits and advisory work for multinational SEC registrants in Brussels, Belgium.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth.

