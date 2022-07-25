XLCS Partners advises CyberGuard Compliance in its sale of assets to Atlantic Street Capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to CyberGuard Compliance, LLP (CGC) in its sale of assets to Atlantic Street Capital (ASC).

Founded in 2009, CGC is a one-stop provider of non-discretionary IT compliance and cybersecurity solutions including SOC, HITRUST™, and PCI audits; vulnerability assessments; penetration testing; and other compliance/cybersecurity services for companies ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Unlike many competitors, CGC is exclusively focused on IT-compliance and cybersecurity audits, assessments, and related services.

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed.

"The XLCS team, led by Anthony Contaldo, was extremely responsive to our needs and very professional with all key stakeholders involved in the transaction," commented Jim Jimenez, CGC Managing Partner.

"Given the attractiveness of CGC, we knew we had to engage the right investment banking partner to navigate the incredible interest shown from potential investors," said Tim Roncevich, CGC Managing Partner. "XLCS proved to be a fantastic partner to CGC, allowing us to find the right private equity firm to accelerate growth into the future."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to CGC and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner. The transaction was completed June 13, 2022.

