Roundhill Announces Changes to Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSE Arca: NERD)

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, today announced several changes to its Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF ("NERD ETF").



Effective on or about September 23, 2022, the NERD ETF will change its underlying index and make related changes to its fund name, investment objective, and principal investment strategies. The underlying index and fund name changes are shown below. More information about the related changes to the NERD ETF's investment objective and principal investment strategies can be found on Roundhill Investments' website.

Current Name New Name Current Index New Index Roundhill

BITKRAFT Esports

& Digital

Entertainment ETF Roundhill

Video Games

ETF



Roundhill

BITKRAFT

Esports Index



Nasdaq CTA

Global Video

Games

Software

Index™

On or about September 23, 2022 the NERD ETF's new name will become the Roundhill Video Games ETF. The NERD ETF's underlying index will become the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™, which is designed to track the performance of exchange-listed companies engaged in video game publishing and/or video game development. The Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™ excludes companies domiciled in China or Russia.

As the Adviser to the NERD ETF, Roundhill Investments believes that a transition from esports and digital entertainment to pure-play gaming software will provide targeted exposure for investors looking to invest in the potential growth of video games globally. As per Newzoo, global gaming revenues are expected to grow to $219 billion by 2024, representing the largest form of entertainment globally.

Shareholders will not be required to take any action as a result of these changes.



About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a U.S.-based investment adviser focused on developing innovative exchange-traded products. The firm's product lineup accounts for more than $1 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the NERD ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/nerd/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Esports gaming companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel, may have products that face rapid obsolescence, and are heavily dependent on the protection of patent and intellectual property rights. Such factors may adversely affect the profitability and value of video gaming companies. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks



Roundhill Financial Inc. (d/b/a Roundhill Investments) serves as the investment advisor to the NERD ETF and other Roundhill ETFs (collectively, the "Roundhill Funds"). The Roundhill Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

