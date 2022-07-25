NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell and CRAFTSMAN® Raise Awareness for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals; No. 20 Special Edition Paint Scheme to be Unveiled Honoring Junior Pit Crew

Stanley Black & Decker's iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand has teamed up with the Ace Hardware Foundation and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) to raise funds and awareness for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) for the 2022 Racing for a Miracle program

Four children from Riley Children's Health in downtown Indianapolis will serve as honorary junior crew members during Sunday's race and be featured in a special "8-Bit Pixel Art Gaming" paint theme displayed on Bell's No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD

On July 28 , Bell and CRAFTSMAN brand ambassador and TV personality Cristy Lee , will spend time with patients at Riley Children's and present The Ace Hardware Foundation a check from CRAFTSMAN in support of the Racing for a Miracle program

INDIANAPOLIS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand is reuniting with the Ace Hardware Foundation and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) to raise funds and awareness for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) through its annual Racing for a Miracle program.

As part of the annual Racing for a Miracle Program, this year, four children from Riley Children's Health in downtown Indianapolis will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime VIP race day experience alongside CRAFTSMAN driver Christopher Bell, serving as his honorary junior crew members. To honor his extraordinary junior crew made up of Donovan (Age 10), Callista (Age 14), Jha'Vion (Age 15) and Pablo (Age 15), Bell will run a special "8-Bit Pixel Art Gaming" paint theme on his car consisting of pixelized images of the junior crew, each reflecting a different pit crew position on the team. This special edition paint scheme will debut on Bell's No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD during the July 31 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; a location that holds sentimental value as it was the first city that hosted the Racing for a Miracle program back in 2007.

"This program is coming full circle as we return to Indianapolis where the magic of Racing for a Miracle first began," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. "Throughout the past 16 years, it's been incredible to witness the impact this program has had on the lives of the junior crew members, their families and those who have benefitted from receiving world-class care at CMN Hospitals across the country."

"This is my second year getting to be a part of the Racing for a Miracle program and I'm excited to have Donovan, Jha'Vion, Callista and Pablo as honorary crew members this year in Indy," said NASCAR driver Christopher Bell. "CRAFTSMAN and ACE have raised a lot of money and awareness for Racing for a Miracle and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals over the years and it's amazing to be part of it. The car looks great and my team and I are honored to represent such a great cause."

Stanley Black & Decker Donates to Support Racing for a Miracle Program

On July 28, Bell and CRAFTSMAN brand ambassador, TV host and auto-enthusiast Cristy Lee, will spend time with patients at Riley Children's and present The Ace Hardware Foundation a check from CRAFTSMAN in support of the Racing for a Miracle program. Over the past 16 years, Stanley Black & Decker and the Ace Hardware Foundation have donated more than $1.6 million to CMN hospitals around the country.

"Children's hospitals are on the frontlines when protecting the health of future generations – but they aren't alone," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of CMN Hospitals. "With generous supporters like these three companies, our member hospitals are supported and empowered to fulfill the urgent needs of their respective communities. Together, we're changing kids' health to change the future."

Following the race, Bell's race-worn autographed helmet will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the buyer's local CMN Hospital.

Follow @CRAFTSMAN on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for special moments from this year's Racing for a Miracle program.

Media Contacts:

Debora Raymond

Vice President, Public Relations

203-640-8054

debora.raymond@sbdinc.com

Lindsay Fennell

Senior Public Relations Manager

724-205-0640

lindsay.fennell@sbdinc.com

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Ace Hardware Foundation

As the official charitable division of Ace Hardware Corporation, the Ace Hardware Foundation helps enhance the vision of being the "Helpful Place" in local communities across the country and around the globe through charitable giving. The Ace Foundation provides support and philanthropic opportunities to its consumers, retail store owners, vendors and team members to give back to local communities through fundraising efforts for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Ace Hardware has been a national partner for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for the last 30 years, raising over $140 million during that time.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

Four children from Riley Children’s Health in downtown Indianapolis will serve as honorary junior crew members during Sunday’s race and be featured in a special “8-Bit Pixel Art Gaming” paint theme displayed on Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD (PRNewswire)

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker