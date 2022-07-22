Weedoo Workboats Help Florida Municipalities Prepare for Red Tide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weedoo Greenboat, Inc, a leading manufacturer of environmental workboats, was recently featured in the news for their mechanical harvesters.

During the 2018 Red Tide Algae bloom that lasted more than a year, Manatee County officials hired private contractors operating Weedoo Workboats to help remove fish killed by red tide. Records show that Manatee County officials removed 450,000 pounds of dead fish from the shore. Beaches had to close, which greatly affected local businesses and tourism.

To prepare for future invasions, Manatee County has added a pair of Weedoo Workboats to their fleet of equipment. Weedoo Boats are compact, powerful and versatile machines designed to tackle the toughest jobs in the most extreme and challenging conditions. As stated by Weedoo owner and CEO Tara Lordi, "Our boat's mechanical harvesting capability successfully handles invasive vegetation such as red tide, in an eco-friendly manner and we're pleased to work with the Manatee County Public Works Department on this important project."

According to the latest data from state wildlife officials, there are no signs of toxic red tide algae blooms in Florida waters right now. But with their Weedoo Boats, when a bloom arrives again, Manatee County is now better prepared.

Established in 1990, Weedoo Greenboat, Inc is a leading manufacturer of environmental workboats and amphibious work equipment for the aquatic weed harvesting industry, and services customers worldwide.

