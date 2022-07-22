CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022. This represents a 5.6% increase over Conagra Brands' previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32 per share annually.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies.

