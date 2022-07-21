VertexOne Announces Successful Go-Live with True Electric LLC to Power Its Billing and EDI Operations

EC Infosystems, a VertexOne Company, led this critical implementation project from start to finish, completing it on time and on budget.

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne , the leading provider of enhanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the utility and energy industry, today announced that on March 21, 2022, True Electric LLC successfully went live with the UtiliBill™ billing, customer information system (CIS) and electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. This is an important step in True Electric's long-term success and competitive advantage in the Texas deregulated energy market.

The swift migration of True Electric's customers onto these industry-leading platforms follows the organization's entrance into the ERCOT market in December 2020. VertexOne's prescriptive and proven implementation approach was a key factor in True Electric's decision to partner with EC Infosystems, a VertexOne Company.

"This project is crucial for our business success and resilience. We knew we needed to identify a vendor we could rely on today and for many years to come," shares Lindsey Margiotta, Chief Operating Officer of True Electric. "We have been overwhelmingly satisfied with EC Infosystems' reliability, hard work and ability to meet our technical requirements."

As a result of this successful migration, True Electric is currently live and serving residential and commercial customers in Texas within the AEP Central, AEP Northern, TNMP, Oncor and CenterPoint utility territories.

"We are excited to work alongside True Electric in growing their business and look to our partnership to help in enhancing our own solutions," said Ananda Goswami , Senior Vice President of Retail at VertexOne. "This achievement is the result of a joint effort between our organizations, where we have worked diligently to ensure that this project is aligned with True Electric's current goals. We look forward to broadening our partnership to meet the rapidly changing demands of the energy industry."

With its differentiated customer offering, True Electric is positioned for significant growth in the Texas deregulated market. Following this successful migration, the team plans to explore a future implementation of UtiliBill's complex billing module to allow True Electric to develop and configure complex products for end customers in real time.

"Our efficient and prescriptive implementation methodology has been a cornerstone of VertexOne's success over our 30 plus years in operation," said Andrew Jornod, CEO of VertexOne. "True Electric is a leader in the evolving energy market and exemplary in running a cutting-edge organization, revolutionizing the customer experience. VertexOne is thrilled to be a part of their individual transformation and the large-scale industry transformation."

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities and retail energy companies across North America. VertexOne offers a wide range of innovative services and solutions, including the VertexOne Complete™️ SaaS Solution for Utilities, comprised of the Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service. These solutions help utilities and energy companies deliver a compelling customer experience, reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction and driving their operations forward. Through the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with technological changes so that utilities and energy companies don't have to. This gives our customers more time to focus on their core business. For our deregulated energy clients, this also means garnering a greater competitive advantage.

