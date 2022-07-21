TTEC opens global delivery center in Colombia

DENVER and BOGOTA, Colombia, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced the opening of its first delivery center in Colombia, initially focused on telecommunications clients.

TTEC will begin serving a major US telecommunications firm in Bogota, creating hundreds of jobs. The company expects to grow its Colombia workforce into the thousands over the next few years.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand our geographic footprint as we meet the needs of our clients. In establishing new capabilities in Colombia, TTEC's ability to deliver near and offshore outsourcing solutions will drive greater value for our clients," said Shelly Swanback, CEO of TTEC Engage. "We know end-to-end digitally enabled CX solutions unifying technology, talent, and services are key to making great customer experiences."

This will be the first of several planned delivery locations in Colombia as the company sees higher demand for nearshore options to battle wage inflation and solve for business continuity.

Colombia is an attractive nearshore destination with a large, educated, and multi-lingual pool of talent. The country has a proven track record of outsourcing excellence and sits in a western hemisphere time zone conducive to North American clients.

"In an increasingly tight labor market, it's critical to help brands increase efficiencies and savings while still providing exemplary customer service," said Swanback. "TTEC's proven solutions and growing geographic footprint will enable our clients to attract and retain a growing, loyal customer base."

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for digital CX transformation. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 62,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

Investor Contact Paul Miller paul.miller@tteccom 303-397-8641 Media Contact Tim Blair timblair@tteccom 303-397-9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.