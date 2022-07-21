Nation's Largest & Foremost Diverse Commercial Real Estate Conference Returns In-Person to NYC July 28-31, 2022 for 4th Annual Conference

600+ attendees, 70+ expert speakers and several Fortune 500 partners from Goldman Sachs, PGIM Real Estate and JP Morgan on board

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity in Commercial Real Estate (DCRE), powered by Avant-Garde Network , the nation's leading conference for professionals of color in commercial real estate, hosts its 4th annual conference from July 28-31, 2022. Attendees will participate in four days of dealmaking, keynotes, masterclasses, panels, recruiting and networking at Columbia University.

Diversity in Commercial Real Estate Conference attendees participating in an engaging mainstage industry session. (PRNewswire)

"DCRE is a bridge to close the wide diversity gap in commercial real estate nationally." Adeola Adejobi , CEO, DCRE

Adeola Adejobi, Founder and CEO of DCRE, is pleased to welcome the ongoing influx of partner sponsors, record-breaking both in number and stature this year, including Starbucks , PGIM Real Estate , Goldman Sachs , Community Preservation Corporation , JPMorgan Chase , Capital One , JLL , NAI Global , NEF , LISC , CREA , Amazon , Columbia University's Paul Milstein Center for Real Estate and more. Companies will connect with diverse attendees around recruiting and providing access to capital, an area where emerging developers struggle the most.

"This conference is about leveling the playing field, working with the right partners who are dedicated to diversity and connecting them to talent and entrepreneurs", says Adejobi. "DCRE creates a space on a national level to help bridge the wide diversity gap in commercial real estate. Our conference is known to help attendees find career opportunities, business partners, and secure capital for their deals. We are committed to increasing our results and impact, year after year."

Key industry leaders participating in this year's conference include: Tammy K. Jones, CEO and Founder of Basis Investment Group , H. Jerome Russell, President of H. J. Russell & Company and Russell New Urban Development, LLC , Dr. Gina Merritt, Principal at Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, LLC , Buwa Binitie, Managing Principal at Dantes Partners , Warner Walker, Director of Global Store Development at Starbucks , Yarojin Robinson, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group (UIG) at Goldman Sachs , Ola Oyinsan Hixon, Executive Director and Assistant Portfolio Manager at PGIM Real Estate .

Register at http://diversitycrec.com . Sponsors and recruiters may contact info@avantgardenetwork.com to learn more. Follow DCRE on LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

ABOUT DIVERSITY IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE:

Diversity in Commercial Real Estate (DCRE) hosts the leading and largest conference in the U.S. that focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion in CRE. The national DCRE community includes 4,000+ professionals, entrepreneurs and developers. Annually, DCRE facilitates masterclasses, training, workshops, networking, real estate tours and career opportunities supported by corporate partners committed to closing racial equity gaps in commercial real estate.

ABOUT AVANT-GARDE NETWORK (AGN):

Avant-Garde Network is a leading social enterprise company focused on creating Black executives and entrepreneurs. AGN provides top insights on business opportunities, emerging business developments and connects the 40,000+ network to industry leaders and career opportunities.

Adeola Adejobi is the CEO and Founder of Diversity in Commercial Real Estate and Avant-Garde Network. She is an award-winning entrepreneur and attorney who has successfully partnered with several Fortune 500 companies to advance her social impact mission focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion for professionals and entrepreneurs of color. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diversity in Commercial Real Estate